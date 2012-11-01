CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 12-day low, pressured by divergent rate outlook

* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3138, or 76.12 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 21 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday to hit a 12-day low against its U.S. counterpart, whose gains against a basket of major currencies offset higher prices for oil, a major export for Canada. The greenback climbed after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials pointed to a potential U.S. interest rate increase next m