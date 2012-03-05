(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- New Zealand finance company GFNZ Group Ltd. (GFNZ)
announced on Feb. 28, 2012 the placement of new equity worth
NZ$1.24 million, and also secured other in-the-pipeline funding
sources.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on GFNZ and its captive
insurer, Quest Insurance Group Ltd. (Quest) at 'CCC-'.
-- In our view, these new funding arrangements should
strengthen GFNZ's capital position, and are overall supportive
of GFNZ's ability to manage its cash-flow position in the short
term.
-- The outlooks on the ratings for both GFNZ and Quest are
negative, reflecting the key challenge with meeting material
semi-annual debenture repayments and bank loan principal
reductions. Nevertheless, should planned funding initiatives be
successful and greater certainty around cash receipts be
established, there would be scope for an upward revision.
Rating Action
On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'CCC-' long-term issuer credit rating on GFNZ Group
Ltd. (GFNZ) and on GFNZ's subsidiary, Quest Insurance Group Ltd.
The outlook on each issuer is negative.
Rationale
The long-term issuer credit rating on GFNZ takes into
account the insurer's ability to meet sizeable semi-annual
debenture repayments and bank loan principal reductions. This
factor underpins our assessment of GFNZ's financial profile, as
does its knock-on effect of giving GFNZ the ability to expand
its new ledger business and its overall business position. The
rating also incorporates our view of good arrears on the new
ledger, and improved collection capabilities that are beneficial
to future profitability.
On Feb. 28, 2012, GFNZ announced a new share issuance of
2.75 cents per share to Federal Pacific Group Ltd. (Fed Pac),
representing a 20% post-placement equity interest, or a NZ$1.24
million increase in the group's capital base. More notably, and
in line with our expectations, this new funding lowers the
liquidity needs for the March 2012 installment of investor
repayments.
In our opinion, further funding is necessary to avert
potential business reconfigurations, which may include
downsizing to operate within available cash flows. This could be
alleviated by the planned pro-rata rights issue--a second equity
infusion expected to further strengthen GFNZ's cash flow and
capital position.
In addition to the capital initiatives, Fed Pac has also
agreed, in-principal, to: provide substantial debt funding via
two allotments, with the first expected on or before June 30,
2012; and to assist in a capital-insured professional investor
scheme.
In our view, these initiatives, should they be successful,
are likely to significantly improve GFNZ's liquidity position
and ability to meet repayments in the short-to-medium term. This
said, moderating factors include a degree of counterparty and
operational risk that could impact cash flows needed to meet
refinancing needs.
In our opinion, and with all other things equal, greater
certainty around these planned cash receipts are likely to have
a positive effect on the factors underpinning this rating.
Following a restructuring of its operations, new business
underwritten through GFNZ's wholly-owned subsidiary Geneva
Finance NZ Ltd. has been operating profitably, with 90+ day
arrear levels maintained at sound levels.
Growth of this business is constrained by funding and
available creditworthy customers, as only around a quarter of
loans applied were accepted in recent periods. Loan-distribution
channels that originated higher proportions of arrear loans were
cut back in a recent initiative, indicating a more cautious risk
appetite, and further establishing the group's brand as a
second-tier lender.
With regard to product range, there has been no change to
GFNZ's focus on consumer vehicle and personal finance, and the
group continues to compete in the market segment not serviced by
banks--predominately in the south Auckland region of New
Zealand. In recent periods, some competitors have exited the
market, car sales have been flat, and credit demand has been
subdued. Should this persist, it may negatively impact GFNZ's
business profile, albeit at levels in line with lending peers.
The overall portfolio's credit quality, being encumbered by
the legacy book, continues to be affected by higher
nonperforming assets and delinquencies compared to peers, at
close to 60% of customer loans and other real estate at Sep. 30,
2011. The performance on the legacy book since most recent
fiscal-end has been better than expected, owing to significant
investment in increasing the capabilities of Stellar
Collections, a subsidiary of GFNZ, and predominately responsible
for the collection of legacy loans as well as problematic loans
of the new ledger.
There is some prospect of GFNZ returning to profitability
over the 2012 calendar year, dependent on GFNZ maintaining a
healthy net interest margin and keeping operational costs within
budget. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the key challenge
with meeting sizeable debenture repayments and bank loan
principal reductions. While the most recent share placement
would lower the liquidity needs to meet immediate repayment
needs, further funding is required to: meet future refinancing
needs; expand its new ledger business; and avert potential
business reconfigurations that may include downsizing its
operations.
The current rating and outlook also factors in our
expectation that credit quality of the new ledger business will
be maintained and collections performance remain good. In our
view, should the planned funding initiatives be successful and
greater certainty around cash receipts be established, then
there is scope for an upward revision of the current rating and
outlook.
However, the rating could be lowered if funding prospects
were to materially worsen, or collections efforts become less
effective and thus jeopardize scheduled repayment obligations or
trigger an adverse liquidity event. The rating could also be
lowered if we see a sustained decrease in creditworthy new
business volumes that weakens GFNZ's overall business profile.
Related Criteria And Research
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12,
2008
-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
GFNZ Group Ltd.
Issuer credit rating CCC-/Negative/--