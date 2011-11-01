(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'B-'
long-term corporate credit rating on China-based tire
manufacturer GITI Tire Pte. Ltd. We then withdrew the rating at
the company's request. We also affirmed and then withdrew the
'cnB-' Greater China credit scale rating on GITI.
At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook on the GITI
rating was negative to reflect our expectation that the
company's liquidity was likely to remain strained and the
covenant headroom thin over the next 12 months. The outlook also
reflected our expectation that the operating environment in
China would remain difficult. We believed the tough operating
environment was likely to limit upside potential to GITI's cash
flow.
We could have lowered the rating if:
-- GITI's operational performance declined materially and
the likelihood increased that the company would breach covenants
under a club loan it had taken to refinance its US$200 million
senior secured notes. Such a breach in covenants could
materialize if: (1) GITI's EBITDA for 2012 was more than 10%
lower than our projection of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.8 billion.
This figure excludes the share of profit from related party PT
Gajah Tunggal Tbk. (B/Stable/--); (2) the company undertook
large-scale expansion, aggressive shareholders' capital return
initiatives, or other related-party transactions that increased
debt;
-- GITI's liquidity deteriorated materially, which would
have substantially weakened the company's ability to service
debt. This could have materialized if: (1) the company was
unable to extend the maturity of its club loan beyond 2012; (2)
its working capital requirements for 2012 were materially higher
than the RMB600 million-RMB700 million we had forecast; or
-- The company's linkage with PT Gajah Tunggal triggered
any material contingent liability.
An upgrade would have been unlikely in the next 12 months
because we believed the company's financial structure would
remain highly leveraged. We also anticipated only a limited
improvement in GITI's margins due to still-high raw material
prices. Nevertheless, we could have revised the outlook to
stable if GITI's operating performance and cash flow increased
substantially, such that the liquidity risk reduced. In our
view, this would have required a significant and lasting decline
in raw material prices or further substantial increases in
prices without jeopardizing the company's market position. We
could have also revised the outlook to stable if the maturity on
the company's club loan was extended to 2014.
