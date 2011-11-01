(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based tire manufacturer GITI Tire Pte. Ltd. We then withdrew the rating at the company's request. We also affirmed and then withdrew the 'cnB-' Greater China credit scale rating on GITI.

At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook on the GITI rating was negative to reflect our expectation that the company's liquidity was likely to remain strained and the covenant headroom thin over the next 12 months. The outlook also reflected our expectation that the operating environment in China would remain difficult. We believed the tough operating environment was likely to limit upside potential to GITI's cash flow.

We could have lowered the rating if:

-- GITI's operational performance declined materially and the likelihood increased that the company would breach covenants under a club loan it had taken to refinance its US$200 million senior secured notes. Such a breach in covenants could materialize if: (1) GITI's EBITDA for 2012 was more than 10% lower than our projection of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.8 billion. This figure excludes the share of profit from related party PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk. (B/Stable/--); (2) the company undertook large-scale expansion, aggressive shareholders' capital return initiatives, or other related-party transactions that increased debt;

-- GITI's liquidity deteriorated materially, which would have substantially weakened the company's ability to service debt. This could have materialized if: (1) the company was unable to extend the maturity of its club loan beyond 2012; (2) its working capital requirements for 2012 were materially higher than the RMB600 million-RMB700 million we had forecast; or

-- The company's linkage with PT Gajah Tunggal triggered any material contingent liability.

An upgrade would have been unlikely in the next 12 months because we believed the company's financial structure would remain highly leveraged. We also anticipated only a limited improvement in GITI's margins due to still-high raw material prices. Nevertheless, we could have revised the outlook to stable if GITI's operating performance and cash flow increased substantially, such that the liquidity risk reduced. In our view, this would have required a significant and lasting decline in raw material prices or further substantial increases in prices without jeopardizing the company's market position. We could have also revised the outlook to stable if the maturity on the company's club loan was extended to 2014.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- GITI Tire Pte. Ltd. Rating Lowered To 'B-' On Liquidity Constraints, Limited Covenant Headroom; Outlook Negative, Oct. 6, 2011

-- In Pursuit Of Growth, Tire Makers Look To Emerging Markets And Innovative Products, June 24, 2011

-- GITI Tire 'B' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Heightened Refinancing Risk, June 9, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008