(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host its Global
Banking Conference in Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney on 12, 13
and 14 June 2012 respectively to highlight key credit issues
shaping global and Asia-Pacific economies and their banks.
Senior analysts from Fitch's Financial Institutions and
Sovereign teams will discuss credit growth in Asia, the outlook
for Asia-Pacific economies, challenges facing global trading
banks and European banks, Chinese banks' eroding funding and
liquidity, as well as emerging bank risks in Asia. The
conference will feature presentations by:
Andrew Colquhoun
Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings
Bridget Gandy
Co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Financial
Institutions
Charlene Chu
Head of China Financial Institutions
Mark Young
Head of Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions
Attendance is complimentary, but seating capacity is limited
and registration is on a first-come first-served basis.
Market participants and media representatives are requested
to pre-register online and obtain full agenda details via the
following links. Agendas may vary according to location.
Hong Kong, 12 June 2012, 9am-12:20pm, Four Seasons Hotel
here
Singapore, 13 June 2012, 9am-12.20pm, Raffles City
Convention Centre
here
Sydney, 14 June 2012, 2.25pm-5pm, The Sheraton on the Park
here
In Hong Kong, a press briefing will be held at 12.25pm, 12
June at the Four Seasons Hotel immediately after the conference.
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935
begin_of_the_skype_highlighting +852 2263 9935
end_of_the_skype_highlighting, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.