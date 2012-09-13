NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2012--Despite slower
issuance activity in August, global corporate bond new issuance
reached its highest January-to-August total--$1.9
trillion--since 2009, said an article published today titled
"Global Corporate New Issuance Reached An Eight-Month Total Of
$1.9 Trillion In August." In comparison, new issuance totaled
$1.8 trillion and $1.6 trillion during the same period in 2011
and 2010, respectively. In 2009, corporate bond issuance reached
a record $2.3 trillion in the first eight months, buoyed by
government programs that fueled borrowing.
"In August 2012, $181 billion came to market globally, and
it was the slowest month so far this year, compared with the
monthly average of $248 billion in the first seven months," said
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research. Investment-grade new issuance (those rated 'BBB-' and
higher) comprised 59.1% of the $1.9 trillion total and
speculative-grade new issuance (those rated 'BB+' and lower)
represented 12.6%. The remaining 28.3% comprised new bonds that
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services doesn't rate. In contrast,
56.9% of the total $2.4 trillion that came to market in
full-year 2011 was investment-grade issues, 12.3% was
speculative-grade issues, and unrated issues comprised 30.8%. By
region, Europe accounted for 35.8% of the $1.9 trillion total,
followed by the U.S. (33%), the emerging markets (19.3%), and
the other developed region (11.9%).