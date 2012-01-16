UPDATE 11-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
Jan 16 Global Logistic Properties Limited:
* Moody's: No ratings impact from GLP's perpetual securities issuance
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
BERLIN, Feb 12 German authorities on Sunday closed the airport in northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS, Feb 12 France condemned the firing of a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday by North Korea, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.