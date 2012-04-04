(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe Glorious' liquidity has weakened due to its large short-term debts due and a material decline in its unrestricted cash.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Glorious to 'B' from 'B+'. We are also lowering the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Glorious' liquidity could deteriorate further.

Rating Action

On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Chinese property developer Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China scale credit rating on Glorious to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-' and that on the notes to 'cnB' from 'cnB+'.

Rationale

We lowered the ratings to reflect our view that Glorious' liquidity could further weaken in 2012, after deteriorating in 2011. The company's unrestricted cash balance declined significantly to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.02 billion at the end of 2011, from RMB2.23 billion as of June 30, 2011. In addition, Glorious faces large short-term refinancing needs, with about RMB9.3 billion of debt coming due in 2012, most of it in the fourth quarter of the year. Onshore bank loans constitute the bulk of this debt, while trust loans constitute a small portion (13%).

Glorious' liquidity could deteriorate further if property sales are lower than our expectation. The company has some flexibility to improve sales by selling completed projects, such as its Shanghai Bay apartments, at lower prices. Glorious has limited headroom to materially increase its borrowings after its fixed-charge coverage ratio fell below a certain threshold in an incurrence covenant of its offshore bond as of the end of 2011. However, we expect the company to roll over some of its debt because of its somewhat established relationships with local banks.

We see limited scope for Glorious' leverage and cash flow to improve in 2012. We anticipate that policy tightening in China's property market will continue to affect the company's property sales. Nevertheless, Glorious has made some progress in diversifying its projects and markets. Property sales from Shanghai declined to 28% of total contract sales in 2011, from 45% in 2010.

In our base-case scenario, we estimate Glorious' contract sales at RMB12 billion in 2012, a 10% decline from 2011. But the company may not achieve this target because sales in the first quarter of the year were significantly weaker than a year ago. Also, some of its projects are being sold in cities that have implemented home purchase restrictions. Nevertheless, we expect Glorious' property sales to improve in the second quarter of 2012 because the company has planned more sales launches and intends to offer price discounts.

We expect Glorious' leverage to rise moderately in our base-case scenario. We also anticipate that the company's profitability will weaken as it cuts prices to move inventory and shifts its product mix to second- and third-tier cities where average selling prices are lower. We expect Glorious' ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA at about 5.0x and EBITDA interest coverage at about 2.0x in 2012. These ratios are above average compared with those of the company's 'B'-rated peers.

The rating also reflects the execution risk associated with Glorious' fast expansion. The company's low land costs, improving geographic diversification, and established presence in Shanghai and some nearby cities temper this weakness.

Liquidity

In our view, Glorious' liquidity is "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company's liquidity sources will be about 1.0x its liquidity uses over the next 12 months. Liquidity coverage could be insufficient if property sales are below our expectation.

-- Major sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash holdings of RMB1.02 billion, restricted cash of RMB1.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, which can be used for repaying short-term debt, new loans drawdown of RMB1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2012, and our base-case assumption of contract sales of RMB12.0 billion in 2012. We also assume that a part of the construction spending can be funded by on-shore project loans.

-- Major uses of liquidity include short-term debt of RMB9.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, land premiums of about RMB1.0 billion due in 2012, construction cost of RMB3.5 billion for 2012, interest expense of RMB1.6 billion for 2012, sales and administration costs and tax payments.

The company has no offshore bank loan financial covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Glorious' liquidity could further deteriorate if the company's property sales slip or it makes limited progress in refinancing its short-term borrowings.

We may lower the rating if Glorious' liquidity deteriorates to "weak," which means sources of liquidity will be less than uses over the next six to 12 months. This could happen if the company's property sales are lower than RMB5.0 billion in the first half of 2012 or it fails to roll over a significant amount of its borrowings.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Glorious improves its liquidity position. This could happen if the company achieves its property sales budget and manages its expansion and leverage cautiously.