BRIEF-Syntel posts Q4 earnings per share $0.57
* Syntel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 29 Moody's Investors Service does not expect the alliance between General Motors Company (GM) and PSA Peugeot Citroen (Peugeot) to have a material impact on the intermediateterm credit profile of either company.
* Syntel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.
* Medtronic Plc - Signia System is expected to roll out to additional global geographies during company's fiscal year 2018