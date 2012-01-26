(The following was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- Orso Funding CMBS 7 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd., Tokyo Branch.

-- The sale of the single asset that backed one of the transaction's five remaining loans, which has defaulted, has been completed. However, the outstanding principal balance of the loan exceeds the amount collected through the sale of the asset.

-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class F.

Jan 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' its rating on the class F notes issued under the Godo Kaisha Orso Funding CMBS 7 (Orso Funding CMBS 7) transaction in July 2007 (see list below).

Of the four loans and two TMK bonds (extended to or issued by six obligors) that initially backed the transaction, only four loans and one TMK bond (hereafter, collectively referred to as "loans") remain. The five remaining loans originally represented a combined 83% or so of the total initial issuance amount of the notes.

One of the five remaining loans is a loan that was backed by a mechanical car park located in Kagoshima Prefecture. The loan, which originally represented about 3.1% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes, defaulted in April 2011.

We today lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class F because, although the sale of the car park backing the above defaulted loan was completed in December 2011, we have found that the outstanding principal on the loan exceeds the amount of proceeds collected through the sale of the car park in question. We intend to lower to 'D (sf)' the rating on that class if losses are actually incurred at the transaction level in the future.

Orso Funding CMBS 7 Trust is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The floating-rate notes were initially secured by four loans and two TMK bonds extended to or issued by six obligors. The loans and the TMK bonds were originally backed by 42 real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd., Tokyo Branch, and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in May 2014 for the class F notes.

RATING LOWERED

Godo Kaisha Orso Funding CMBS 7

JPY50.3 billion floating-rate notes due May 2014

Class To From Initial issue amount

F CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.9 bil.

