(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Orso Funding CMBS 7 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction
that was arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd., Tokyo Branch.
-- The sale of the single asset that backed one of the
transaction's five remaining loans, which has defaulted, has
been completed. However, the outstanding principal balance of
the loan exceeds the amount collected through the sale of the
asset.
-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class F.
Jan 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that
it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' its rating on the
class F notes issued under the Godo Kaisha Orso Funding CMBS 7
(Orso Funding CMBS 7) transaction in July 2007 (see list below).
Of the four loans and two TMK bonds (extended to or issued
by six obligors) that initially backed the transaction, only
four loans and one TMK bond (hereafter, collectively referred to
as "loans") remain. The five remaining loans originally
represented a combined 83% or so of the total initial issuance
amount of the notes.
One of the five remaining loans is a loan that was backed by
a mechanical car park located in Kagoshima Prefecture. The loan,
which originally represented about 3.1% of the total initial
issuance amount of the notes, defaulted in April 2011.
We today lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class F because,
although the sale of the car park backing the above defaulted
loan was completed in December 2011, we have found that the
outstanding principal on the loan exceeds the amount of proceeds
collected through the sale of the car park in question. We
intend to lower to 'D (sf)' the rating on that class if losses
are actually incurred at the transaction level in the future.
Orso Funding CMBS 7 Trust is a multiborrower commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The floating-rate
notes were initially secured by four loans and two TMK bonds
extended to or issued by six obligors. The loans and the TMK
bonds were originally backed by 42 real estate properties. The
transaction was arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd., Tokyo
Branch, and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer
for this transaction.
The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by
the transaction's legal final maturity date in May 2014 for the
class F notes.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,"
published Nov. 4, 2011 "Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan
Analysis," published March 12, 2007 "Methodology For Japanese
CMBS Real Estate Evaluation," published March 12, 2007.
RATING LOWERED
Godo Kaisha Orso Funding CMBS 7
JPY50.3 billion floating-rate notes due May 2014
Class To From Initial issue amount
F CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.9 bil.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.
Primary Credit Analyst: Kazutoshi Murakami, Tokyo (81)
3-4550-8673; kazutoshi_murakami@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Yuji Hashimoto, Tokyo (81) 3-4550-8275;
yuji_hashimoto@standardandpoors.com