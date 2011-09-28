(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Starting in December 2010, Delaware incorporated tanker
company Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp. began operating
the vessel the Ulriken in an oversupplied tanker spot market.
-- Market spot rates are significantly below breakeven, and
we believe the Ulriken is drawing on the debt service reserve to
cover operating costs of about $11,000 per day that were
previously covered by Chevron Transport Corp., plus debt
service, raising the vessel's breakeven rate.
-- We have lowered the rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB' and
revised the outlook to developing from stable on Golden State's
$127.1 million secured term notes. At the same time, we assigned
a recovery rating of '4'.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its rating on
Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp.'s $127.1 million secured
term notes due in 2019 ($103.4 million outstanding as of June
30, 2011) to 'BB+' from 'BBB' and revised the outlook to
developing from stable. At the same time, we assigned a recovery
rating of '4', indicating our expectation of an average (30% to
50%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.
"The downgrade results from the project's exposure to a weak
spot market environment with the Ulriken (formerly the Antares
Voyager), which we believe is trading at below breakeven rates
and drawing on the debt service reserve, reducing liquidity and
increasing the breakeven rate," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Mark Habib.
Both of the vessels that Golden State owns--the Ulriken and
the Phoenix Voyager--were initially chartered on a bareboat
basis with Chevron Transport Corp., whose obligations are
take-and-pay and are guaranteed by Chevron Corp.
(AA/Stable/A-1+).
The recovery rating of '4' on the secured term notes
indicates that we expect an average recovery, between 30% and
50%, in the event of a default. For more information, please see
the recovery analysis in our transaction update to be published
shortly following this research update.
The developing outlook reflects bidirectional ratings
potential over the next 12 to 18 month. While the strong project
structure and liquidity allow the project to cover debt service
for more than three years assuming no revenue, or four years
assuming current rates, a sustained poor tanker market will
materially weaken the credit profile. If the project is unable
to either sell the Ulriken and retire its allocable debt, or
realize charter revenue sufficient to stop draws on the debt
service reserve within the next year, we are likely to lower the
rating multiple notches, because the required sale value will
rise above $35 million and the required breakeven rate will rise
above $27,000 per day. If the project is able to sell the vessel
and redeem the debt allocable to the Ulriken or secure charters
at rates that will prevent further draw-downs on liquidity, and
if the charter on the Phoenix is extended until February 2015,
we could return the outlook to stable or raise the rating back
to investment grade.
