Fitch Revises Sri Lanka Insurance Corp's Outlook to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation's (SLIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to Stable from Negative, and affirmed the IFS rating at 'B+'. The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and the affirmation of the rating at 'B+' on 9 Feburary 2017. (see