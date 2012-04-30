(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- GoldenTree Loan Opportunities VI Ltd./GoldenTree Loan
Opportunities VI LLC's issuance is a CLO securitization backed
by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated
senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class X, A, B,
C, D, and E notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the
transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, collateral
portfolio, and overcollateralization and interest coverage
tests, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 30, 2012 --Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to GoldenTree Loan Opportunities VI Ltd./GoldenTree Loan
Opportunities VI LLC's $463.95 million floating-rate notes (see
list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily
of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of April
30, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated
notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable
to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient
to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests
(not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can
withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO
Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the
assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized
debt obligation criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies
And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,"
published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to
be bankruptcy remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists
primarily of broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured
term loans.
-- The collateral manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and
ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes,
which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions
commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various
interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from
0.3439%-13.8391%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest
coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of
interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the
rated notes outstanding.
-- The transaction's interest diversion test, a failure of
which during the reinvestment period will lead to the
reclassification of up to 50% of excess interest proceeds that
are available (before paying subordinated and incentive
collateral management fees, uncapped administrative expenses and
fees, and uncapped hedge amounts and subordinated note payments)
to principal proceeds for the purchase of additional collateral
assets.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7
requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.