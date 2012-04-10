BRIEF-Kuwait's Aqar Real Estate Investments FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1.8 million dinars versus 2.5 million dinars year ago
(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) April 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' long-term issue rating to a proposed offshore issue of senior unsecured notes by Golomt Bank of Mongolia (B+/Positive/B). The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.
The U.S.-dollar-denominated notes will have a fixed-rate coupon. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of Golomt Bank.
* FY net profit 1.8 million dinars versus 2.5 million dinars year ago
* Says 12 individuals filed lawsuit against the co and an accounting firm (BDO) regarding securities false statement liability disputes
* For month ended 31 January, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10.22 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: