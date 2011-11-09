(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- The credit profile of Golomt Bank of Mongolia reflects
the bank's marginal capitalization due to its strong business
growth strategy and narrow business scope.
-- We believe there is a degree of implicit support for
Golomt Bank from the Mongolian government in times of financial
distress, due to the bank's systemic importance.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term
counterparty credit ratings to Golomt Bank.
-- The outlook on the long-term rating is stable to reflect
our view that the bank will maintain its current financial risk
profile while pursuing its high-growth strategy.
TAIPEI (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today it had assigned its 'BB-' long-term
and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Golomt Bank of
Mongolia. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
The ratings on Golomt Bank reflect the bank's marginal
capitalization due to its strong business growth rate, somewhat
narrow business scope, and moderate asset quality. These
strengths are partly offset by the bank's satisfactory business
position in its home market despite its small scale. The ratings
also reflect the implicit support of the Mongolian government
(Mongolia; BB-/Stable/B) due to the bank's importance to the
country's banking system.
"We view Golomt Bank's capitalization to be marginal due to
the bank's strong rate of growth," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Ryan Tsang. "Nonetheless, the bank has a very prudent
dividend policy to retain all earnings and proactive capital
management to secure new capital funding its business growth."
Golomt Bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio was 5.6% in the
six months ended June 30, 2011, based on Standard & Poor's
Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework. The ratio is marginal by global
standards, reflecting the likelihood that the bank's loan growth
will be strong over the next one to two years. Over the same
period, the bank's regulatory tier 1 ratio was 11.9% and total
regulatory capital adequacy ratio was 16.1%.
Golomt Bank's operations focus on various Mongolian business
sectors. The bank has a certain degree of concentration on some
riskier industries, such as mining and real estate. The bank has
a more diversified business mix than its local peers because of
its higher individual share of the credit card and foreign
exchange and trade business. However, Golomt Bank is more
focused on traditional banking business than its international
peers.
Golomt Bank's asset quality is moderate, in our view, but
among the best in Mongolia's banking industry. We believe the
bank's rapid loan growth since 2010 could weaken its asset
quality, but this risk is partly offset by Mongolia's strong
economic prospects and the bank's more prudent underwriting
standard than its local peers'. Golomt Bank's nonperforming loan
(NPL) ratio was 2% in 2010, but the bank's potential impaired
assets would be twice this level if its restructured loans were
included. The majority of these restructured loans are the
extension of normal working capital lines. However, the NPL
ratio can be a poor indicator of asset quality during periods of
rapid growth, such as the current period for Golomt Bank.
"In our opinion, the greatest risk to Golomt Bank's
profitability is its provisioning costs, which will likely
increase in 2011 as the current credit cycle unfolds," said Mr.
Tsang. "The bank's net interest margin has narrowed over the
past few years due to fierce industry competition, particularly
from foreign competitors with larger business scale. This could
slightly improve following Golomt Bank's adjustments to its loan
mix by increasing more small and mid-size loans and mortgages,
in our view."
The bank's ratio of core earnings to adjusted assets was
1.27% in 2010, which is modest for a nascent banking system such
as Mongolia's, and could be further moderated by the potential
credit costs associated with strong loan growth.
In our view, Golomt Bank has a good market position in
Mongolia's banking industry, where it commands about a quarter
of the sector's total assets. The bank also has good positions
in card services, international trade finance, and treasury
services. Golomt Bank's satisfactory franchise enables the bank
to secure stable funding sources and more diversified revenue
mix compared to local peers'. However, the bank's scale
disadvantage still constrains its overall market position
compared to its international peers'.
Golomt Bank's funding and liquidity profile is adequate, in
our opinion. The bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was about 60% at
the end of 2010, and we expect the bank to maintain the ratio
below 75% over the next one to two years.
The stable outlook on Golomt Bank reflects our expectation
that the bank is likely to maintain its financial risk profile
at a similar level while pursuing its high-growth strategy.
Golomt Bank's capitalization may come under pressure if the bank
cannot secure new capital to fund its strong business growth on
a timely basis. We may raise the rating if Golomt Bank is able
to substantially improve its capitalization under the
expectation of strong asset growth. Conversely, we may lower the
rating if the bank adopts a more aggressive expansion that
weakens its already marginal capitalization or asset quality.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Asia-Pacific Bank Ratings And The Role Of External
Support, April 23, 2007
-- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004