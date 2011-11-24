(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and debt issue ratings on Australia-based real estate investment trust Goodman Group (GMG). At the same time, the outlook was revised to stable from negative.

"The outlook revision is partly based on GMG having decreased its gearing and improved its cash flow protection metrics," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Craig Parker said.

"GMG has progressively reduced its ownership in its cornerstone funds via equity dilution and actively introducing new equity partners."

The rating on GMG reflects our opinion of the group's solid Australasian market position and growing presence in Europe and Asia; stable rental income; and track record of accessing third-party capital to expand and support its investment and funds-management activities.

These strengths are tempered by an exposure to more-volatile property-development earnings; a high level of look-through debt levels that are dependant upon GMG divesting its equity stakes or reducing gearing in its cornerstone investments; and soft market conditions particularly in the European region.

Mr.Parker added: "The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the financial metrics of GMG's statutory results will remain robust in order to withstand volatile property markets; we note that the financial covenants are calculated on GMG's statutory results. We also expect that the look-through credit metrics for interest cover will be sustained above 2x, FFO to debt above 8%, look-through gearing at about 40%, and GMG's statutory gearing to remain within its policy range of 25%-to-35%. Furthermore, in times of buoyant property-development earnings, we would expect GMG's key credit measures to exceed these levels."

A lower rating would occur if we believe the following look-through credit metrics are likely to persist: interest cover stays below 2x, FFO to debt of about 6%, and look-through gearing exceeded 45%.

Furthermore, if we believe that significant development exposure or increased risk appetite for emerging market development or investments was undertaken, we could lower the rating. A higher rating, while less likely, would be dependant upon the group adopting more conservative financial policies or successfully executing on its offshore growth strategy while using third-party capital.