Overview
-- U.S. telecom services company Goodman Networks Inc. is
unlikely to expand an outsourcing agreement with a major
customer that we previously incorporated into our base-case
forecast.
-- We are revising our base-case operating forecast to
exclude the expansion, reflecting our view that Goodman won't be
able to achieve leverage of 3x or lower on a sustained basis.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit and senior secured
debt ratings to 'B' from 'B+' and removing the ratings from
CreditWatch.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that
leverage will remain above 3x, and funds from operations to
total debt will remain below 20% over the next couple of years.
Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit and senior secured issue-level ratings on
Goodman Networks Inc. to 'B' from 'B+', and removed all ratings
from CreditWatch. The ratings had been placed on CreditWatch
with negative implications on April 19, 2012, following the
company's failure to complete its audit and release its year-end
financial statements in a timely manner. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Goodman recently completed its audited statements for 2011
and previous years, and we expect it to become current with its
quarterly financial reporting by the end of 2012. However, in
resolving our CreditWatch, we revised our base-case forecast to
exclude the expansion of Goodman's existing outsourcing
agreement with a major customer that we had previously
incorporated. The revised forecast is based on management's
determination that it does not expect to materially increase the
amount of revenues from a contract with a major customer. As a
result, we expect Goodman will not be able to achieve leverage
improvement to 3x or lower on a sustained basis, which we viewed
as necessary to support the prior 'B+' corporate credit rating.
In addition, the downgrade reflects our revision of the
business risk profile to "vulnerable" from "weak" under our
criteria. Our assessment of the business risk takes into account
the company's very high customer concentration with about 85% of
expected 2012 revenues derived from AT&T. Under our previous
assumptions, strong growth in revenues from a major customer
would have reduced Goodman's concentration with AT&T to about
60%.
The ratings on Plano, Texas-based Goodman reflect the high
customer concentration, participation in a competitive and
fragmented industry, dependence on spending patterns by
telecommunications carriers, and an aggressive financial risk
profile. Tempering factors include a planned ramp up in
infrastructure spending by AT&T to support increased demand for
data services, a considerable backlog of business with AT&T, and
some recent new business wins with other customers.
Goodman provides a range of outsourced infrastructure and
engineering services to wireless and wireline carriers in the
U.S. We consider its business risk profile vulnerable, primarily
because of very high customer concentration. We expect its top
two customers, AT&T and Alcatel Lucent, to represent at least
90% of its consolidated revenues at the end of 2012.
Additionally, the company operates in a very competitive,
fragmented market, which offers narrow profitability, and like
any engineering and construction company, is subject to project
risk. The loss of a contract or a reduction in spending by AT&T
could have a material impact on Goodman's financial performance.
Somewhat offsetting these considerations are new business
wins for the company in 2012, including decommissioning
approximately 10,000 cell sites for Sprint, installing fiber
backhaul to approximately 350 sites for Windstream, and a
contract to support Nokia Siemens in deploying T-Mobile's LTE
network. Goodman hopes to expand the scope of these contracts
over time to further diversify its revenue base, but we view any
substantial reduction in its dependence upon AT&T as a multiyear
process.
We view the company's existing contractual relationships as
relatively firm and its operations are in densely populated
markets, which will be the primary beneficiaries of wireless
infrastructure spending over the next few years. Our base-case
operating forecast assumes low-double-digit EBITDA growth in
2013, with leverage of around 3.5x and funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt of around 14% at the end of next year. The
projected EBITDA growth incorporates increased infrastructure
spending and revenue from AT&T, in addition to our expectation
for tepid margin expansion from diversification into more
profitable contracts with new customers.
Goodman recently re-stated its audited financials for 2009
and 2010, and released its 2011 audit using the completed
contract revenue recognition accounting method. While the
accounting change will not change the total amount of cash flow
received under contracts currently in place, it will cause
revenue and EBITDA to be recognized at a slower pace than
initially assumed for 2012.
We believe the company has reasonable prospects to record
positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) results over the next
few years, reflecting low capital spending requirements.
However, we expect FOCF to be slightly negative in 2012, mainly
due to uses of working capital. Profitability measures are weak
but comparable with its peer group of specialty engineering and
construction firms serving the telecom sector. EBITDA margins
were thin at about 8% during the last 12 months ended Dec. 30,
2011, and we expect margins to slowly expand as Goodman
diversifies into more profitable contracts, but still remain in
the high-single-digit area over the next few years based on our
expectation that the company will continue to derive the vast
majority of revenues from AT&T.
Liquidity
We consider Goodman Networks' liquidity to be adequate under
our criteria. Sources of liquidity include cash of approximately
$107 million as of Oct. 19, 2012, and FFO of around $30 million
in 2012. The company also has an undrawn $50 million revolving
credit facility as a source of liquidity, but we assume only $30
million is available because the credit agreement has
maintenance covenants when borrowings exceed that amount. Cash
uses are likely to include $30 million for working capital
requirements and about $3 million of capital expenditures in
2012. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than
1.5x over the next couple of years, and for net sources to
remain positive, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Goodman Networks Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect soon
after this report. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our
expectation that leverage will remain above 3x and FFO to total
debt will remain below 20% over the next couple of years. Our
expectation of no contract expansion with one of Goodman's major
customers more than offsets the expected surge in LTE
infrastructure spending by AT&T in 2013 and new business wins
over the past year.
In our view, an upgrade would require Goodman to meet all of
the following conditions:
-- Total leverage below 3x.
-- FFO to total debt above 25%.
-- A material improvement in customer diversity, such that
the share of total revenue from customers other than AT&T
approaches 50%.
While unlikely over the next year, we could lower the
ratings if AT&T were to curtail capital spending for wireless
projects, or if Goodman were to lose a portion of this contract,
and this resulted in leverage rising above 5x and FFO to debt
decreasing to below 12%, as these measures would be consistent
with a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged;
CreditWatch Action
To From
Goodman Networks Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured B B+ /Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 4