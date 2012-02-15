(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its rating on one class of notes issued by GPAC Series 2008-AN1 Trust. At the same time, we removed five classes of notes from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Sept. 14, 2011, following our update to the New Zealand residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see list).The notes are backed by a portfolio of subprime and nonconforming residential loans originated by GMAC-RFC Australia Pty Ltd.

The rating actions are based on further cash flow analysis we conducted after the CreditWatch placements. We believe the credit enhancement available and cash flow from the underlying loan portfolios can withstand stress scenarios commensurate with the ratings on each of the notes.

At the review date the level of unreimbursed charge-offs to the unrated notes totaled just over A$7 million. Further, arrears levels have consistently tracked above the subprime SPIN. However, as the transaction continues to pay on a sequential basis, the rated notes would benefit from the build up of additional credit support.

Given a large proportion of the portfolio has been repaid, the remaining portfolio has become concentrated, with the largest 10 borrowers comprising 22% of the total pool balance. As a result, we expect that the performance deterioration of a few loans could have a more pronounced impact on arrears and prepayment levels in percentage terms. We believe that the lower-ranking notes are sensitive to a slow prepayment rate due to the heightened tail-end risk for the transaction as the portfolio continues to amortize. However, in our opinion, the high subordination levels provide a strong buffer to withstand any losses at the tail end of this transaction.

RATING ACTIONS

Class Rating To Rating From

B AAA (sf) AA/Watch Neg (sf)

C A (sf) A/Watch Neg (sf)

D BBB (sf) BBB/Watch Neg (sf)

E BB (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg

F B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

