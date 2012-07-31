(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard &
Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 16 basis
points (bps) to 214 bps and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 2 bps to 678 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread
widened by 17 bps to 142 bps. The 'A' spread widened by 18 bps
to 185 bps. The 'BBB' spread widened by 17 bps to 264 bps. The
'BB' spread widened by 4 bps to 466 bps. The 'B' spread widened
by 2 bps to 709 bps. The 'CCC' spread tightened by one basis
point to 1098 bps.
By industry, financial institutions expanded by 15 bps to
302 bps. Banks expanded by 13 bps to 324 bps. Industrials
expanded by 14 bps to 305 bps. Utilities expanded by 18 bps to
223 bps. Telecommunications expanded by 12 bps to 330 bps.
The investment-grade spread and speculative-grade spreads
are both down from their highs reached in October. The
investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of
213 bps, and is below its five-year moving average of 245 bps.
The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year
moving average of 690 bps and below its five-year moving average
of 745 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term,
especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result
from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side,
we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in
volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.