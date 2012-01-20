(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- China-based real estate developer Greentown's liquidity will remain weak for the next 12 months, in our opinion.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Greentown to 'B-' from 'B' and the issue rating on the company's notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- We are also lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on Greentown to 'cnB-' from 'cnB+' and on the notes to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company's financial performance will remain weak.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'.

The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

We also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on Greentown to 'cnB-' from 'cnB+' and that on the outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB'.

We lowered the rating because we expect Greentown's liquidity to remain weak for the next 12 months due to the company's significant short-term debt, substantial construction costs, and weak property sales.

We believe Greentown's recent sales of a part of its land bank highlights the pressure on the company's liquidity. Weakening prices stemming from a property market downturn in China will likely weaken Greentown's profitability in the next one to two years. We also expect the company's capital structure to remain highly leveraged during this time due to the significant funding required to support its large-scale construction.

"Greentown's contract sales are likely to remain weak in the next six to 12 months, in our view," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christopher Lee.

"The company has high concentration in cities with purchase restrictions and is focused on the high-end residential property market, which is more affected by the government's policy tightening and subdued investment demand."

We expect Greentown to continue to sell its projects to boost liquidity in 2012. Over the past two months, the company has RMB4 billion from five such sales. Nevertheless, the timing and valuation of such sales could be highly uncertain, especially when Greentown might need funds the most.

The company's financial risk profile will likely remain highly leveraged, in our opinion, despite a significant increase in revenue in 2011-2012 due to presales in earlier years. Greentown's good reputation in product quality, firm market position for the rating, and large land bank at favorable locations temper these weaknesses.

Greentown's liquidity is "weak", as defined in our criteria. Its liquidity sources will be insufficient to cover uses in 2012. The company has about RMB12 billion-RMB 14 billion in short-term debts due in 2012, including trust financing. In addition, we estimate RMB16 billion-RMB 17 billion in construction costs in 2012.

Greentown may cut its construction expense to some degree if sales remain weak, but this will have a limited benefit for liquidity, in our assessment. "The negative outlook reflects our expectations that Greentown's financial performance will remain weak due to its significant short-term debt maturities and weak sales," said Mr. Lee.

Given Greentown's exposure to the high-end property market, the company's property sales are likely to soften in 2012 due to government policies to rein in investment demand. We may lower the rating if Greentown cannot meet its short-term financial or operational obligations.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company's financial performance stabilizes and its liquidity position improves.