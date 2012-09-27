Overview
-- The financial performance of Mexico's
phosphate-based-fertilizers producer Fertinal deteriorated
during the first half of 2012, due to operating difficulties at
its Lazaro Cardenas plant.
-- Despite the deterioration, we are affirming 'B+' rating
on the company, given the company's production has not been
affected.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Fertinal
will maintain its key financial ratios in line with its
"significant" financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Grupo Fertinal S.A.
de C.V. (Fertinal). The outlook is stable. The rating
affirmation is part of our regular annual review.
Rationale
Despite Fertinal's weaker financial performance during the
first half of 2012 due to operating difficulties at its
industrial complex, we are affirming our rating on the company
based on the following factors:
-- We believe that the main operating issues at the Lazaro
Cardenas plant were resolved, and Fertinal's two plants are
operating under normal capacity since July 2012 at production
rates of more than 1,800 metric tons (MT) per day.
-- The company's main leverage and cash-flow protection
metrics would remain aligned with its "significant" financial
risk profile assessment.
Our rating on Fertinal continues to reflect our assessment
of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and
"significant" financial risk profile.
The company's business risk profile assessment is primarily
based on: the inherent volatility in fertilizer prices; its
small scale relative to peers; and its single-asset operations.
The positive rating factors are: Fertinal's vertical
integration; its entrenched position in the Mexican west coast
market; and our expectations that its operating performance will
improve. Fertinal's financial risk profile assessment is
primarily based on a volatile cash generation, high-interest
burden, a relatively large capital-expenditures plan, and
limited financial flexibility, offset by relatively strong
financial metrics and adequate liquidity, with no principal
maturities until 2015.
For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Fertinal's total debt
to EBITDA weakened to 3.1x, from 1.8x in 2011, and funds from
operations (FFO) to debt to 22.1% from 38%. We don't expect
these measure to improve significantly for the full year.
However, under our base-case scenario, we estimate that the
company's total debt to EBITDA will improve to 2.5x in 2013, FFO
to debt to 25%, and an EBITDA margin should be 15%-17%, mainly
due to lower fertilizers prices, still high ammonia prices of
about $335 per metric ton, and a near 100% utilization rate of
installed capacity, which will slow sales volume growth.
Liquidity
We view Fertinal's liquidity as "adequate," reflecting our
belief that the company's cash flow generation and liquidity
sources will be sufficient to cover debt service, expected
capital expenditures, and dividends for the next 12-18 months.
We also consider the company's debt maturity schedule as being
comfortable, with all of its outstanding debt maturing in
2015--which in our view provides the company some financial
flexibility.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates several assumptions
and observations:
-- Sources of liquidity exceeding uses by at least 1.2x
during the next two years;
-- Liquidity sources exceeding uses even if EBITDA declines
by 15%;
-- Generally prudent risk management, based on the company's
efforts to revamp operations following the emergence from
bankruptcy and implementation of international financial
reporting standards even though the company is not public;
-- Scarce banking relationships and low track record in the
credit and capital markets;
-- Adequate headroom under some incurrence financial
covenants;
-- No dividends throughout the projected period, as it is
constrained by its loan agreements;
-- Annual capital expenditures of about $78 million in 2012
and 2013, 65% of which is for power generation projects and
expansion of its plants; and
-- No additional debt.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Fertinal
would be able to maintain its "significant" financial risk
profile even amid potentially softer conditions in the industry
and volatile raw materials prices. This scenario incorporates
total debt to EBITDA of less than 3x and FFO to debt of more
than 20%. A persistently weaker financial performance could lead
us to lower the rating. The company's business profile somewhat
constrains rating upside, but we could consider an upgrade if
Fertinal is able to further improve its operating scale and
profitability, coupled with a stronger financial performance.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.
-- Matrix Ratings List Ratings Affirmed
Grupo Fertinal S.A. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--