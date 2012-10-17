Overview

-- Operating performance and key financial ratios at Mexico-based bus transportation services provider Senda have improved.

-- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'B' global scale and 'mxBBB-/mxA-3' national scale ratings on Senda.

-- The positive outlook means that there is at least a one-in-three probability that we could upgrade Senda if it maintains its improved overall performance in 2013.

Rating Action

On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Grupo Senda Autotransporte S.A. de C.V. (Senda) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' global scale corporate credit and senior secured ratings. The recovery rating of '3' remains unchanged.

We also affirmed our 'mxBBB-' national scale long-term corporate credit rating and of 'mxA-3' short-term and commercial program notes ratings.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Senda should be able to maintain its improved operating performance thanks to lower administrative, transportation, and maintenance costs, fleet and route optimization, price increases, and organic growth.

It also reflects our expectations that its cash flow generation and key financial ratios should continue strengthening its financial risk profile and remain in line with what we now view it as "aggressive" rather than "highly leveraged."

Our ratings on Senda reflect our assessment of the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile that is based on its sizable outstanding debt relative to its cash generation, "less than adequate" liquidity, additional debt mainly to finance capital expenditures, and exposure to exchange rate volatility.

The ratings also reflect our assessment of its "weak" business risk profile which reflects the company's small size relative to its peers, the competitive Mexican bus transportation market, and the industry's slow growth.

The positive rating factors are Senda's slightly improved cash flow generation and key financial ratios that have strengthened its financial risk profile, strong position in the northeastern and central regions of Mexico, significant market share in the southeastern region of the U.S., below-industry average fleet age of 7.5 years, and improving revenue diversification as its personnel transportation has successfully expanded.

We believe Senda will keep improving its operating performance in the following quarters as a result of certain initiatives aimed to reduce costs that will improve profitability.

We also believe that the company will maintain its strong business position in parts of Mexico and the U.S. because of its brand recognition and good-quality services. In the passenger segment, which accounts for around 77% of total revenues and 73% of EBITDA, we expect the company's route rationalization strategy and the continued price increases to offset lower demand because of security concerns in northern Mexico. The revenues and EBITDA in Senda's personnel segment are reasonably more predictable than in the passenger segment.

In the personnel segment, we believe Senda will keep benefiting from a boost in demand and new contracts as a result of higher economic activity. We expect a revenue growth of around 15% in this business segment.

In addition, we expect Senda to successfully integrate its recent and future annual investments of around $20 million, which will be mainly for the acquisition of new buses for the personnel segment and for fleet renewal in the passenger segment. Under our base-case scenario, we believe Senda should be able to maintain an average revenue growth of around 5% in the next few years, which is similar to the 4.7% rate in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012.

We also expect the company to maintain gross and EBITDA margins of around 45% and 25%, respectively. The company has taken some initiatives of liability management to improve its debt maturity schedule. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Senda's debt to EBITDA was about 3.3x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 13.4%, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios of 2.4x, which compare favorably with 3.5x, 11.0%, and 2.1x, respectively, during the same period in 2011. As per our base-case scenario, we assume these ratios to keep improving to around 3.0x, 15%, and 2.5x by the end of 2012 and continue strengthening in 2013.

We also expect Senda's net debt to EBITDA to reach around 2.5x and interest coverage ratios of 3.0x in the next few years. The company has announced its intention to refinance in advance the $150 million senior secured notes due October 2015 through another global issuance or a syndicated bank loan, but we haven't factored any refinancing in our analysis. Still, the company remains exposed to currency mismatches as these notes are dollar-denominated and represent around 70% of its outstanding debt and only about 10% of its revenues come from U.S. operations.

As a result, we will keep monitoring potential effects of exchange rate volatility on Senda's financial profile. Liquidity Despite some improvement in its cash flow generation and the recent refinancing of a small portion of its outstanding debt, Senda's liquidity is "less than adequate." Cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2012, were about $7.6 million and free operating cash flow (FOCF) of around $7 million. However, scheduled short-term debt payments were about $31 million.

In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include the following:

-- The company's liquidity sources (cash and equivalents, committed credit lines availability, and FFO) will not exceed its uses (contractual debt amortizations, working capital needs, and capital expenditures) by more than 1.2x;

-- The sources of liquidity won't cover the uses, if EBITDA drops by 15%;

-- Financial covenant under the indenture governing the senior secured notes, mainly regarding limitation on incurrence of additional indebtedness;

-- The likelihood of the company being able to absorb low-probability adversities, especially if it reduces capital spending; and

-- Adequate access to bank credit and lessors, as seen in its access to committed credit facilities for around $12 million (almost $10 million currently withdrawn).

Recovery Analysis Senda's $150 million senior secured notes are rated 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating of the company). The recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectations of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our opinion that there's a one-in-three likelihood of a one-notch upgrade in the following year if the company maintains its improved operating performance with gross and EBITDA margins at around 45% and 25%, respectively, if its cash flow strengthens with FFO to debt of about 20%, and its debt to EBITDA remains around 3.0x.

We could revise the outlook if slower-than expected revenue growth or weaker operating performance constrains the company's profitability and weakens its cash flow generation and liquidity further, with, for instance, debt to EBITDA ratio exceeding 4.0x.