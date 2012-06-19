BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
June 19 Moody's Takes Action on $234 million of US Alt-A RMBS issued by GSAA Home Equity Trust in 2004.
Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings of 15 tranches, upgraded the ratings of five tranches, and confirmed the ratings of three tranches from eight RMBS transactions, backed by Alt-A loans, issued by GSAA Home Equity Trust.
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)