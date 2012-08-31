(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has affirmed Gulf Cogeneration Company
Limited's (GCC) THB2.9bn guaranteed debentures maturing April
2016 at National Long-Term 'AA(tha)'. The Outlook is Negative.
The debentures' rating is based entirely on the irrevocable
and unconditional guarantee of the debentures' principal and
interest payment by Depfa Bank plc (Depfa; 'BBB+'/Negative). GCC
acts as a financing arm for its related companies, Nong Khae
Cogeneration Company Limited (NKCC) and Samuthprakarn
Cogeneration Company Limited (SCC). The proceeds from the
guaranteed debentures were used to repay GCC's bank loan and to
on-lend to NKCC and SCC. The debentures' repayment relies on
GCC's cash flow generation and the repayment of inter-company
loans from NKCC and SCC. Fitch does not expect any negative
impact on the debentures' ratings from the unplanned shutdown at
NKCC in April 2012. This is mainly because the rating is driven
by the guarantee from Depfa.
Nevertheless, the incident could put pressure GCC's
liquidity and debt serviceability due to weaker cash flow
contribution from NKCC following the shutdown. GCC plans to
mitigate cash shortfall by securing additional credit lines from
banks or by seeking financial support from its parent, Gulf
Electric Public Company Limited. What Could Trigger A Rating
Action? Any divergence between Depfa's ratings and Thailand's
'A-' Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating may affect
the debentures' National Rating. A one-notch change in the
International scale ratings of Depfa or Thailand could result in
a change of more than one notch in the debentures' National
Rating.