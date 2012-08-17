GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
Aug 17 Moody's assigns A1 rating to Gundersen Lutheran's (WI) $70 million of Series 2012 Fixed Rate Bonds; Outlook is revised to stable from negative
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.