CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based GVRMP Dharwad Ramanagar Tollways Private Ltd's (GVRMP) INR1,529.20m senior project bank loans a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

GVRMP is a special purpose company that has secured a 30-year concession from the government of Karnataka (GoK)-owned Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) to widen and maintain the 60.4km state highway (SH-34) connecting Dharwad with Ramanagar on a build-operate-transfer basis. The project cost is estimated at INR2,708m, to be financed by an equity contribution of INR695.80m, a construction grant of INR483.40m from KRDCL and the balance through senior debt. The equity is held by GVR Infra Projects Ltd ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable, 51%), RMN Infrastructures Ltd (25%) and Pratyusha Associates and Shipping Pvt Ltd (24%).

The concession allows GVRMP to collect tolls from two toll plazas on the project stretch. The annual toll rate increase comprises two components - a 3% fixed rate and a variable rate, linked to the wholesale price index.

The rating is based on the credit substitution value provided by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from its principal sponsor, GVR Infra. In Fitch's view, the financing documents permit the lending bank to invoke the guarantee, on a joint and several basis, from each of the three sponsors, to prevent a payment default by the project. The guarantee substitutes the default risk of the project company with that of its principal sponsor's. Hence, the rating will move in tandem with GVR Infra's rating (for factors impacting GVR Infra's ratings, please refer to the rating action commentary "GVR Infra Projects Rated 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable", dated 26 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

Key concerns at the project level include its exposure to patronage risks, which is magnified by the management's expectation of aggressive traffic growth (18%) in the first year of commercial operations. Notwithstanding the significant savings in terms of time and distance that the road, once completed, is likely to offer, the project's ability to achieve extraordinary ramp-up remains an important risk.

Other concerns include potential construction delays caused by right of way issues and low coverage metrics (below 1x in some years in the Fitch's adjusted base case). Coverage ratios are vulnerable to even slight changes in interest rates, which would be re-set annually. The minimum debt service coverage ratio estimated by the management is lower than stipulations in the covenants. While the breach results in an event of default, according to the loan agreement, the lender has an absolute right to demand payment from the sponsors in such an event, according to the terms of the guarantee.

Counterparty risks at the project level includes KRDCL's credit profile as the project not only depends on construction grants for timely completion, but also relies heavily on timely receipt of operational grants under the concession, which forms a significant part of the projected annual revenues. Although Fitch does not maintain a rating on KRDCL, it has rated GoK-guaranteed bonds at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)'.