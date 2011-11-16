(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India-based GVRMP Dharwad Ramanagar Tollways Private
Ltd's (GVRMP) INR1,529.20m senior project bank loans a National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.
GVRMP is a special purpose company that has secured a
30-year concession from the government of Karnataka (GoK)-owned
Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) to widen and
maintain the 60.4km state highway (SH-34) connecting Dharwad
with Ramanagar on a build-operate-transfer basis. The project
cost is estimated at INR2,708m, to be financed by an equity
contribution of INR695.80m, a construction grant of INR483.40m
from KRDCL and the balance through senior debt. The equity is
held by GVR Infra Projects Ltd ('Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable, 51%),
RMN Infrastructures Ltd (25%) and Pratyusha Associates and
Shipping Pvt Ltd (24%).
The concession allows GVRMP to collect tolls from two toll
plazas on the project stretch. The annual toll rate increase
comprises two components - a 3% fixed rate and a variable rate,
linked to the wholesale price index.
The rating is based on the credit substitution value
provided by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate
guarantee from its principal sponsor, GVR Infra. In Fitch's
view, the financing documents permit the lending bank to invoke
the guarantee, on a joint and several basis, from each of the
three sponsors, to prevent a payment default by the project. The
guarantee substitutes the default risk of the project company
with that of its principal sponsor's. Hence, the rating will
move in tandem with GVR Infra's rating (for factors impacting
GVR Infra's ratings, please refer to the rating action
commentary "GVR Infra Projects Rated 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable",
dated 26 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).
Key concerns at the project level include its exposure to
patronage risks, which is magnified by the management's
expectation of aggressive traffic growth (18%) in the first year
of commercial operations. Notwithstanding the significant
savings in terms of time and distance that the road, once
completed, is likely to offer, the project's ability to achieve
extraordinary ramp-up remains an important risk.
Other concerns include potential construction delays caused
by right of way issues and low coverage metrics (below 1x in
some years in the Fitch's adjusted base case). Coverage ratios
are vulnerable to even slight changes in interest rates, which
would be re-set annually. The minimum debt service coverage
ratio estimated by the management is lower than stipulations in
the covenants. While the breach results in an event of default,
according to the loan agreement, the lender has an absolute
right to demand payment from the sponsors in such an event,
according to the terms of the guarantee.
Counterparty risks at the project level includes KRDCL's
credit profile as the project not only depends on construction
grants for timely completion, but also relies heavily on timely
receipt of operational grants under the concession, which forms
a significant part of the projected annual revenues. Although
Fitch does not maintain a rating on KRDCL, it has rated
GoK-guaranteed bonds at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)'.