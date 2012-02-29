(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 29, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its
'BBB+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings to Hallmark
Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (HL) and Hallmark General Insurance Co.
Ltd. (HG). We also assigned our 'BBB+' financial strength rating
to Hallmark Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Zealand Branch) (HLNZ)
and Hallmark General Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Zealand Branch)
(HGNZ). The rating outlooks on all four entities are stable.
"The 'BBB+' ratings reflect the 'bbb' stand-alone credit
profiles of HL and HG-largely due to their strong financial
structures-and one rating-notch benefit due to their very strong
ultimate parent General Electric Co. (GE; AA+/Stable/A-1+) and
more immediate parent General Electric Capital Corp. (GECC;
AA+/Stable/A-1+)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy
Huynh. A moderating feature is the narrow competitive position
of all four Hallmark entities, although all have solid access to
GE Money's (GEM) network of branches and credit card
arrangements with major retailers.
"The stable outlook on the ratings of the four Hallmark
entities primarily reflects our view that the good stand-alone
credit profiles of HL and HG would remain sound over the
near-to-medium term," said Ms. Huynh. "In particular, the stable
outlook reflects our expectation that GEM (not rated)will be
able to retain its relationships with its key retailer clients,
although loss of a single client would unlikely affect the
ratings. Also underpinning the outlook are our views that
competition among Australian and New Zealand nonbank financial
institutions has moderated to GEM's advantage due to industry
rationalization since the global financial crisis; and that some
deterioration in economic conditions would not significantly
increase loss ratios."
The ratings on all the Hallmark entities could move
independently of the ratings on the parent given the significant
rating differential. The ratings could be raised if their
business profiles were to further diversify by client,
distribution channel, and product. Although not expected, the
ratings could also be raised if the group status of the
companies' were elevated to strategically-important or core. On
the other hand, the ratings could be lowered if the financial
structures or earnings of the Hallmark entities were to
deteriorate materially.