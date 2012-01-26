(The following was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Hana Bank's
(Hana) senior unsecured bonds of up to THB10bn with a minimum
maturity of three years a National Long-Term 'AAA(tha)' rating.
Hana's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating
(LTFC IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook is at the same level as
Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTLC
IDR) of 'A-'/Stable, which is correlated to 'AAA(tha)' on the
Thai National Rating scale.
Hana's LTFC IDR is driven by the bank's Support Rating Floor
of 'A-', reflecting Fitch's expectation of an extremely high
probability of support from the South Korean government
('A+'/Positive), given its systemic importance as one of the
major commercial banks in Korea.
Hana's 'AAA(tha)' issue rating could be downgraded if Hana's
LTFC IDR were to be downgraded below Thailand's LTLC IDR of
'A-'. Such a scenario would arise if Korea's sovereign rating is
downgraded or the bank's systemic importance to the Korean
economy is reduced. However, either scenario is not expected in
the near-term. If Thailand's LTLC IDR rating were to be
upgraded, then Hana's baht bonds would also be downgraded.
Hana is the sixth-largest bank in Korea with total assets of
KRW159trn (or USD141bn) at end-Q311. The bank has a sizable
franchise in the Korean banking system, holding 8.6% and 9.7% of
the system's total assets and deposits, respectively, through
its nationwide branch network at end-Q311. Hana is the flagship
subsidiary of Hana Financial Group.
