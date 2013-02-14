CHICAGO, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Hancock Holding Company and its subsidiaries at 'BBB+/F2'. The
Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this release.
Fitch reviewed Hancock Holding Company as part of a peer
review that included 16 mid-tier regional banks. The banks in
the peer review include: Associated Banc-Corp., Bank of Hawaii
Corporation, BOK Financial Corporation, Cathay General Bancorp,
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp, Inc., First
Horizon National Corporation, First National of Nebraska, Inc.,
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc., Fulton Financial
Corporation, Hancock Holding Company, People's United Financial,
Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., TCF Financial Corporation, UMB
Financial Corp., Webster Financial Corporation. Refer to the
release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Mid-Tier
Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review' for a
discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional groups.
The mid-tier regional group is comprised of banks with total
assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion. IDRs for this
group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-' and a high of
'A+'. Mid-tier regional banks typically lag their large regional
bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and
product/revenue diversification.
As such mid-tier regional banks are more susceptible to
idiosyncratic risks such as geographic or single name
concentrations. Fitch's mid-tier regional bank group has fairly
homogenous business strategies. The institutions are mostly
reliant on spread income from loans and investments. With
limited opportunity to improve fee-based income in the near
term, Fitch expects that mid-tier banks will continue to face
greater earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger institutions with
greater revenue diversification. Share repurchases is common
theme amongst the mid-tier banks. As mid-tier banks face
earnings headwinds, institutions have begun repurchasing common
shares to improve shareholder returns. Fitch anticipates
continued repurchase activity in 2013 as the return on equity
lags historical norms for the group. In addition to share
repurchases, Fitch has observed that some mid-tier banks have
looked to their investment portfolio to improve returns. Most
notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more popular amongst mid-tier
banks. Although such securities are beneficial to yields and
returns, Fitch notes that such purchases can be a negative
ratings driver if the risks are not properly measured, monitored
and controlled. Asset quality continues to improve throughout
the banking sector. Both nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net
charge-offs (NCOs) are down significantly year over year. Fitch
anticipates further asset quality improvement as nonperforming
loan (NPL) inflow slows. Reserve levels have also declined as
asset quality improves, which has been beneficial to earnings in
2013. Fitch expects further reserve releases in 2013 but at a
slower pace.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
Hancock Holding Company's (HBHC) ratings were affirmed at
'BBB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. Fitch's rating action is
reflective of HBHC's conservative operating philosophy,
satisfactory operating performance, and good capital ratios.
Given that HBHC has over the last couple of years been focused
on integrating the operations of Whitney Holding Corporation
into its operations, Fitch believes that HBHC's franchise has
been enhanced through a more diversified loan portfolio,
incremental opportunities for growth, as well as the ability to
cross-sell additional products to existing customers.
Additionally, Fitch believes that the continued integration will
afford HBHC the opportunity to realize additional cost savings
which should provide a modest boost to earnings. Fitch would
note, however, that a more meaningful pickup in earnings
generation is predicated on significant loan growth and
cross-selling, both of which Fitch believes are more
intermediate term to potentially longer-term opportunities. R
ATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs Fitch
believes there is limited upside potential to HBHC's ratings or
Rating Outlook should the company continue to improve
profitability over a very extended period through both cost
savings as well as loan growth, all while maintaining good
capital ratios. Risks to the ratings include the pursuit of
another large acquisition, or if Fitch were to surmise that the
company was reducing pricing and terms and conditions to win
large amounts of new business, which could impact profitability
and credit costs over time.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group have a bank holding company structure with the bank as the
main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent
holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank
subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Hancock Holding
Company
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'. Hancock Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'. Whitney Bank
--Long term IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Viability at 'bbb+'.
--Support at '5'
--Support Floor at 'NF'