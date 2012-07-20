(The following was released by the rating agency)
KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
migrated India-based Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd's (HPIL)
'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored
category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the
agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category
due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage of HPIL. The ratings will
remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months
and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the
event the issuer starts furnishing information during this
six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be
communicated through a rating action commentary.
Fitch has also migrated HPIL's bank loans to the
non-monitored category as follows:
- INR117.2m long-term loan I: migrated to National Long-Term
'Fitch C(ind)nm' from 'Fitch C(ind)'
- INR70m long-term loan II: migrated to National Long-Term
'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR97m fund-based limits: migrated to National Long-Term
'Fitch C(ind)nm' from 'Fitch C(ind)'
- INR50m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National
Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'