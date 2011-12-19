(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Harvest Prime Liquidity Money Market Fund, a regulated
Chinese money market fund managed by Harvest Fund Management
Co., Ltd. (Harvest) a 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating.
The fund was launched today through an IPO and has not yet
achieved its expected size and diversification. The fund has
therefore been rated based on the prospectus, and the investment
guidelines and model portfolio set out by Harvest.
The main drivers for the rating are, based upon investment
guidelines,
-- The portfolio's overall expected credit quality and
diversification,
-- Short maturity profile,
-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks,
-- Strong overnight and one-week liquidity profiles, and
-- The capabilities and resources of Harvest as investment
manager.
The 'AAAmmf (chn)' National money market fund rating
reflects the fund's expected strong capacity to achieve the
investment objectives of preserving principal and providing
shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and
liquidity risk.
In line with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund
Rating Criteria and expectations for a 'AAAmmf (chn)' rating,
the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing
exclusively in securities/counterparties with a minimum
international rating of 'A-', or of comparable credit quality by
other global credit rating agencies. Fitch expects the vast
majority of investments will comprise sovereign bonds, policy
bank bonds and exchange traded repos. The fund will also limit
concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers
and counterparties.
Almost all the portfolio will be directly or indirectly
exposed to the Chinese sovereign's credit risk. Should the
sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating be
downgraded, it is likely that Harvest Prime Liquidity Fund's
National Money Market Fund Rating would not be downgraded as it
could continue to represent the lowest default risk available in
China, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach.
The fund will seek to limit its interest rate and spread
risk by limiting its weighted average maturity to reset date
(WAMr) to 75 days. The weighted average final maturity (WAMf), a
measure of credit spread risk, is also targeted at 75 days, and
therefore below the 120 days that is consistent with Fitch's
'AAAmmf(xxx)' national scale money market fund rating criteria.
The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining
strong levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors'
redemption requests, in line with Fitch's rating criteria. Fitch
expects strong overnight positions and highly liquid
investments, including repos, to provide an adequate liquidity
profile after the launch.
The objective of the Harvest Prime liquidity Money Market
Fund is to provide capital stability, liquidity and income
through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money
market instruments and short-term bonds.
Harvest is a Beijing-based sino-foreign fund management
company offering a range of funds and services. As at 30
September 2011, Harvest had CNY214bn assets under management
(USD33.5bn; EUR24.6bn) and is ranked second largest mutual fund
manager in China. Harvest is owned by China Credit Trust Co.,
Ltd. (40 %), a state owned financial services company, by Lixin
Investment Co., Ltd. (30%), a private non-listed investment
company and its foreign shareholder Deutsche Asset Management
(Asia) Limited (30%). Fitch views Harvest's investment
management capabilities, operational controls, financial and
resource commitments and compliance procedures as consistent
with the 'AAAmmf(chn)' National MMF ratings.
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material
adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating
driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings
guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which
can be found on Fitch's website.
To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch will seek
weekly fund and portfolio holdings information sent through an
independent source at Harvest and will conduct surveillance
checks against its ratings guidelines