SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term rating to Hawaii Airport System's $297.81 million series 2011A airport system revenue bonds and affirmed its 'A' long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) on the system's previously issued airport system revenue bonds. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

"The rating reflects our view of the airport system's monopolistic position and very high essentiality for transport within the state, historically very strong liquidity position for the rating, management's plan to cease providing rate mitigation to airlines, and moderately low overall debt combined with a good mix of capital program funding sources," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Dyson.

We understand that the bond proceeds will refund the system's series 2001 bonds, outstanding in the amount of $323 million.

The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the capital program will not pressure the cost structure significantly more than forecast, that liquidity will remain strong, and that demand will not significantly deteriorate.

