(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term rating to
Hawaii Airport System's $297.81 million series 2011A airport
system revenue bonds and affirmed its 'A' long-term rating and
underlying rating (SPUR) on the system's previously issued
airport system revenue bonds. The outlook on all ratings is
stable.
"The rating reflects our view of the airport system's
monopolistic position and very high essentiality for transport
within the state, historically very strong liquidity position
for the rating, management's plan to cease providing rate
mitigation to airlines, and moderately low overall debt combined
with a good mix of capital program funding sources," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Dyson.
We understand that the bond proceeds will refund the
system's series 2001 bonds, outstanding in the amount of $323
million.
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the
capital program will not pressure the cost structure
significantly more than forecast, that liquidity will remain
strong, and that demand will not significantly deteriorate.
