BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
Aug 17 Moody's rates HealthSouth's amended credit agreement Baa3; Ba3 CFR unchanged
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
* An initial period of three years which is renewable; up to 500,000 sensors per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)