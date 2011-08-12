(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that is has affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' issuer credit ratings on New Zealand Based-based Heartland Building Society Ltd. (HBS). The outlook on the ratings was revised to negative from stable.

The outlook revision reflects the slower-than-anticipated stabilisation and improvement in HBS's key asset quality indicators and earnings profile, which are assessed as being weaknesses to the current 'BBB-/A-3' issuer credit rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nico DeLange.

"Headwinds in the commercial property market and the general operating environment have contributed to our view that it will now take longer for HBS to restore its asset quality and earnings profiles to levels supportive of the rating and comparable to other, similarly rated, peers."

The counterparty credit ratings on Heartland Building Society (HBS) reflect Standard & Poor's favorable view of the company's business risk profile, which is supported by its small but good market position in the New Zealand nonbank deposit-taker sector, and its good business and geographic diversity. The adequate enterprise risk management framework also underpins the business risk profile.

In addition, the ratings incorporate our positive view of HBS's strategic initiatives and management team, which has to date effectively executed the operational merger of MARAC Finance Limited (Marac, 'BBB-/A-3'), Canterbury Building Society (CBS, unrated), and Southern Cross Building Society (CBS, unrated).

"The negative outlook reflects financial risk pressures stemming from HBS's high level of nonperforming loans and low core earnings," said Mr. DeLange.

"The ratings could be lowered if asset quality metrics were to deteriorate further, and if this deterioration caused an adjustment in Standard & Poor's overall view of the group's credit profile; or if HBS were unable to improve key asset-quality metrics and achieve core earnings that were consistent with its current rating over the next 12 months.

The rating outlook could return to stable if HBS were successful in managing down its nonperforming asset level and improve core earnings to a sustainable level more supportive of current ratings."