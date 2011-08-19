(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) August 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'A' corporate credit rating and senior unsecured rating and its 'A-1' short-term rating on Palo Alto, Calif.-based Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP) and its subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch listing follows HP's announcement that as part of accelerated plans to move into higher value, higher margin growth categories they are:

-- Exploring strategic alternatives for its Personal Systems Group that may include a separation from HP, a spin-off, or other transaction;

-- Shutting down its operations for webOS devices and exploring strategic alternatives for webOS software; and

-- Offering to acquire Autonomy Corp. PLC for about $11 billion in cash.

"The Personal Systems Group is HP's largest unit from a revenue perspective and has the lowest margin of HP's business segments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy Patricola. "Although the separation of this unit could be incrementally positive to Standard & Poor's evaluation of HP's overall business profile, the financial impact could potentially be significant, depending on the structure of any transaction and on the resulting HP capital structure," added Ms. Patricola.

While HP ended the quarter (ending July 31, 2011) with almost $13 billion in cash, the funding for the Autonomy Corp. acquisition is expected to be a combination of debt and cash on hand. HP also revised down its revenue and earnings outlook for the fiscal year and reported third-quarter revenue that was up 1% from the prior year and down 2% adjusted for currency.

Standard & Poor's will meet with management to review the implications of its strategic transformation from both a business and financial perspective. We will also assess HP's financial policies and growth strategies going forward as part of our review to resolve the CreditWatch listing.

