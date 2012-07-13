(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) July 12, 2012--U.S.
housing finance agencies' (HFA) single-family whole loan
mortgage portfolios are performing virtually identically to
prime loans in the states in which the HFAs operate, according
to a report published today on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal.
The report, titled "U.S. Housing Finance Agency
Single-Family Loan Programs Continue To Compare Well With Prime
Pools," states that U.S. HFA single-family loan program
delinquencies fell to 66%, a two-year low, in the first quarter
of 2012, bringing HFA loan performance almost level with prime
pool performance and more than twice as low as the subprime
delinquency rate.
"Standard & Poor's has always compared conventionally
insured HFA loans with state prime loans, but to give a more
comprehensive comparison of HFA loans we will use prime and
subprime state loan data from this point forward," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Witte.
The report also states that given the stable though
historically high delinquency rate, low foreclosures, and the
probable contribution of selection bias to the higher
delinquency statistics for HFA programs, Standard & Poor's does
not believe that risk is high in HFA loan performance.