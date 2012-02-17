(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our rankings on Hipotecaria Vertice S.A. de
C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. to BELOW AVERAGE from AVERAGE as a residential
mortgage and construction loan servicer for the Mexican market.
-- The ranking actions are supported by our BELOW AVERAGE
subranking for management and organization, which reflects what
we view as a weakening of the company's organizational
capabilities due to a high staff turnover ratio, limited
internal control capabilities in its servicing areas, and
untested business contingency plans.
-- The ranking is also supported by our BELOW AVERAGE
subranking for loan administration, which reflects a marked
decline in performance for both the residential mortgage and
construction loans portfolios, high risk failures in its workout
procedures, and outdated investor reports on Vertice's Web site,
since 2010.
-- We maintain our negative outlook for both rankings
because we believe the company's organizational and loan
administration capabilities could continue to deteriorate over
the following 12 to 18 months due to Vertice's current
insufficient financial position and the servicer's Jan. 10,
2012, request to be declared insolvent.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its servicer rankings on
Hipotecaria Vertice S.A. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. (Vertice) to BELOW
AVERAGE from AVERAGE as a residential mortgage and construction
loan servicer for the Mexican market. The outlook for both
rankings is negative.
The downgrades reflect mainly what we view as an
organizational structure that does not have the minimum
requirements of a servicer ranked as AVERAGE. This is due to a
high staff turnover ratio, limited internal control capabilities
for the servicing areas, and untested business continuity plans.
The downgrades also reflect the marked decline in the
performance of the loans in both the servicer's residential
mortgage and construction loans portfolios, as well as some
high-risk shortcomings in its workout procedures. Additionally,
since 2010 the collection reports published on Vertice's Web
site are outdated, although the servicer continues to deliver
the reports to the concerned parties.
In December 2011, we revised our outlooks on Vertice as a
residential mortgage and construction loan servicer to negative
from stable after the company announced that it would not pay
certain financial obligations. Standard & Poor's views this type
of announcement as an indication of financial distress, which
prompted us to revise our financial position to insufficient
from sufficient, and our outlook to negative.
In January 2012, we confirmed our rankings after the company
announced that it began legal proceedings to restructure its
financial obligations through a process called "Concurso
Mercantil" under Mexican Law, which is similar to Chapter 11
proceedings in the U.S. The financial crisis of 2008-2010 had a
significantly negative effect on Mexican residential
nondepositary lenders (SOFOLes and SOFOMes).
Mexico's largest SOFOLes suffered from a lack of funding and
deteriorating performance within their loan portfolios, which
ultimately weakened their financial positions. Since May 2011,
Vertice has undertaken efforts to reduce operational costs,
increase its liquidity, and improve operational efficiencies.
To date, however, the cost reduction strategy has hampered
several organizational functions that we consider fundamental
for servicer operations, such as: -- Vertice has reduced its
operating structure. In 2011, the employee turnover ratio was
around 70% and included mostly sales staff. Other support areas
that were also affected were collections, workout, internal
controls, legal, and finance. -- Internal controls remain
limited, as the residential and construction collections areas
have not been formally audited. However, in 2010, the internal
audit area audited the workout area and several of the
identified observations were classified as critical. -- The
servicer has not fully tested its contingency plans.
The company has established contingency measures: two
alternative sites with back-up functionalities, core information
is on-line, and all staff members have been issued laptop
computers.
However, we believe Vertice should test its disaster and
business continuity programs at least annually to ensure its
effectiveness. The company continues to have an experienced
management team and an ample IT platform that supports servicer
requirements. Most of the policies and procedures are updated,
well-documented and are available throughout the company's
intranet; its 2011 training program was adequate compared with
other AVERAGE servicers.
Nonetheless, in our opinion, these organizational strengths
could also be hindered in the mid-to-long term by the company's
insufficient financial position and the servicer's Jan. 10,
2012, request to be declared insolvent. In terms of portfolio
performance, as of November 2011, Vertice's residential mortgage
and construction loans portfolios had the highest levels of
nonperforming assets (number of loans with more than 90 days
delinquent) in the previous five-year period; 14.3% and 24.1%
respectively.
In addition, the company has a significant amount of assets
(409 houses and 19 property projects) that it obtained through
deed-in-lieu and foreclosure processes that it needs to
liquidate in order to recover unpaid balances. Despite the high
level of nonperforming assets in its portfolios, Vertice's
collection ratios are consistent with those of other servicers
with AVERAGE rankings.
However, we believe that, due to Vertice's financial
situation and its recent request to be declared insolvent, the
servicer will have difficulty maintaining the current level of
portfolio performance; therefore, Vertice's servicers will
require stronger collection management in order to achieve more
proficient servicing capabilities.
Liquidating repossessed assets is one of Vertice's most
important challenges, particularly because Vertice's last
internal audit showed that the workout area does not have: --
Policies and procedures for the reception of assets deed in lieu
or foreclosed; -- Methodologies to analyze the viability of the
construction projects' selling options; -- Methodologies to
evaluate contractors; and -- Methodologies to assess the legal
aspects of selling the assets.
These shortcomings were classified as critical by the
internal audit area and to date, Vertice has not completely
addressed these issues, which we believe could increase the
operational risk of the workout procedures through which the
company sells and manages repossessed assets. Vertice also
stopped publishing its collection reports on its Web site in
2010, which we believe reflects a weakening in its reporting and
customer service capabilities. However, the company did not stop
delivering the reports to the concerned parties.
OUTLOOK
The outlook for the rankings is negative and reflects our
belief that the company's organizational and loan administration
capabilities as a residential mortgage and construction loan
servicer could continue to weaken due to the company's
insufficient financial position and the servicer's Jan. 10,
2012, request to be declared insolvent.
