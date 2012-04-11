(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) April 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A-' debt
rating to the 43rd series of unsecured straight bonds issued by
Hitachi Capital Corp. (Hitachi Capital; A-/Stable/A-2). The
issue amount is JPY30.0 billion, and the bonds are due on June
20, 2017, with a coupon rate of 0.57 %.
Hitachi Capital is one of Japan's major leasing companies
and a member of the Hitachi group led by Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi;
BBB+/Positive/A-2). About 20% of Hitachi Capital's total
receivables are related to business transactions with group
companies and employees. The company's core business is
financing, such as leasing to Japanese corporations and auto
loans. The company has also been growing its overseas businesses
in recent years. Hitachi Capital's business structure is
relatively diversified for a Japanese leasing company.
Standard & Poor's regards Hitachi Capital as a strategically
important subsidiary within the Hitachi group, given its strong
connection to the group in terms of business, finance, and
capital. As such, Hitachi Capital's credit quality will be
affected by changes in Hitachi's creditworthiness. However,
Standard & Poor's does not regard the credit quality of the two
companies to be unified because Hitachi Capital's business
portfolio is somewhat independent of the Hitachi group.
Therefore, the current ratings on Hitachi Capital exceed that on
Hitachi by one notch.
Revenues have been squeezed as leasing demand remains
stagnant. However, Standard & Poor's expects Hitachi Capital to
maintain its stable financial position, supported by its solid
customer base and relatively sound asset quality. We also expect
the company to maintain its strong relationships with its parent
company and group companies in terms of business, finance, and
capital.
Hitachi Capital's capitalization is at an adequate level
relative to its financial risk. We intend to continue to monitor
the increase in its asset risk, which is caused by its
investments, as well as the overhaul of its risk management
system, since the company plans to make strategic investments
targeting a stronger business profile and sustainable growth.