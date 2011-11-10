(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Hitachi Capital's Mortgage-Backed Master Trust
Certificates transaction is ultimately secured by a pool of
housing loans originated by Hitachi Capital Corp.
-- The performance of the underlying collateral pool has
been within our assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have
increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the
rated trust certificates.
-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all 12
classes issued under this transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)'
ratings on the class 1 to class 12 trust certificates issued
under Hitachi Capital's Mortgage-Backed Master Trust
Certificates transaction (see list below).
Today's rating action is part of our regular review. In
analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the
performance data contained in the reports that we receive each
month from the servicer.
Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on this
transaction because: (1) the performance of the transaction's
underlying collateral pool has been within our assumptions; and
(2) the levels of credit enhancement available have increased,
reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated trust
certificates.
The trust certificates are ultimately secured by a pool of
housing loans originated by Hitachi Capital Corp.
(A-/Stable/A-2). The ratings reflect our opinion on the
likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the
ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal
final maturity date of February 2036.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,"
published Nov. 4, 2011
"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Hitachi Capital's Mortgage-Backed Master Trust Certificates
JPY126.2 bil Floating rate trust certificate due February 2036
Class Rating Initial amount
1 AAA (sf) JPY7.7 bil.
2 AAA (sf) JPY9.7 bil.
3 AAA (sf) JPY13.9 bil.
4 AAA (sf) JPY11.0 bil.
5 AAA (sf) JPY11.4 bil.
6 AAA (sf) JPY12.1 bil.
7 AAA (sf) JPY12.9 bil.
8 AAA (sf) JPY13.5 bil.
9 AAA (sf) JPY10.1 bil.
10 AAA (sf) JPY10.8 bil.
11 AAA (sf) JPY5.8 bil.
12 AAA (sf) JPY7.3 bil.
