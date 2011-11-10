(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Hitachi Capital's Mortgage-Backed Master Trust Certificates transaction is ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans originated by Hitachi Capital Corp.

-- The performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within our assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated trust certificates.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all 12 classes issued under this transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class 1 to class 12 trust certificates issued under Hitachi Capital's Mortgage-Backed Master Trust Certificates transaction (see list below).

Today's rating action is part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer.

Following our review, we affirmed our ratings on this transaction because: (1) the performance of the transaction's underlying collateral pool has been within our assumptions; and (2) the levels of credit enhancement available have increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated trust certificates.

The trust certificates are ultimately secured by a pool of housing loans originated by Hitachi Capital Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2). The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date of February 2036.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Hitachi Capital's Mortgage-Backed Master Trust Certificates JPY126.2 bil Floating rate trust certificate due February 2036

Class Rating Initial amount

1 AAA (sf) JPY7.7 bil.

2 AAA (sf) JPY9.7 bil.

3 AAA (sf) JPY13.9 bil.

4 AAA (sf) JPY11.0 bil.

5 AAA (sf) JPY11.4 bil.

6 AAA (sf) JPY12.1 bil.

7 AAA (sf) JPY12.9 bil.

8 AAA (sf) JPY13.5 bil.

9 AAA (sf) JPY10.1 bil.

10 AAA (sf) JPY10.8 bil.

11 AAA (sf) JPY5.8 bil.

12 AAA (sf) JPY7.3 bil.

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ .