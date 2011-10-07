(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' debt rating to the unsecured straight bonds issued by Hitachi Capital Corp. (Hitachi Capital; A-/Stable/A-2). The issue amount is JPY15.0 billion, and the bonds are due on Dec. 20, 2016, with a coupon rate of 0.57 %.

Hitachi Capital is one of Japan's major leasing companies and a member of the Hitachi group led by Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi; BBB+/Positive/A-2). About 20% of Hitachi Capital's total receivables are related to business transactions with group companies and employees. The company's core business is financing, such as leasing to Japanese corporations and auto loans. The company has also been growing its overseas businesses in recent years. Hitachi Capital's business structure is relatively diversified for a Japanese leasing company.

Standard & Poor's regards Hitachi Capital as a strategically important subsidiary within the Hitachi group, given its strong connection to the group in terms of business, finance, and capital. As such, Hitachi Capital's credit quality will be affected by changes in Hitachi's creditworthiness. However, Standard & Poor's does not regard the credit quality of the two companies to be unified because Hitachi Capital's business portfolio is somewhat independent of the Hitachi group. Therefore, the current ratings on Hitachi Capital exceed that on Hitachi by one notch.

Revenues are squeezed by declining leasing demand triggered by the economic downturn and rising credit costs. However, Standard & Poor's expects Hitachi Capital to maintain its stable financial position, supported by its solid customer base and relatively sound asset quality. We also expect the company to maintain its strong relationships with its parent company and group companies in terms of business, finance, and capital.

Hitachi Capital's capitalization is at an adequate level relative to its financial risk. However, we intend to continue to monitor Hitachi Capital's investment plans as well as the overhaul of its risk management system, since the company plans to make strategic investments targeting a stronger business profile and sustainable growth.

Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ . Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Chizuru Tateno, Tokyo (81) 3-4550-8578;

chizuru_tateno@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Miyuki Onchi, Tokyo (81) 3-4550-8340;

