-- Hitachi Capital Servicer's main business activity as a residential loan special servicer is servicing defaulted loan receivables that it receives from Japan Housing Finance Agency and financial institutions.

-- The company is working to expand its customer base and boost operational efficiency.

-- We have assigned our ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking to Hitachi Capital Servicer as a residential loan special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking to Hitachi Capital Servicer Corp. as a residential loan special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable. Hitachi Capital Servicer appears on Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List in the above category.

The Ministry of Justice licensed Amic Services Co. Ltd.--the predecessor of Hitachi Capital Servicer--as Japan's 48th servicer in April 2001 to conduct servicing operations under Japan's Law Concerning Special Measures for the Servicing Business (the Servicer Law), which came into effect in February 1999. Amic Services changed its name to Hitachi Capital Servicer in April 2005.

Hitachi Capital Servicer primarily services residential loans, nonresidential loan receivables that government-affiliated financial institutions and other public entities extend, lease receivables that private credit companies hold, and loan receivables that entities undergoing bankruptcy proceedings own.

Hitachi Capital Servicer's core business activity as a residential loan special servicer is servicing defaulted loan receivables that it receives from Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) and financial institutions. We base today's ranking assignment primarily on what we view as Hitachi Capital Servicer's proven track record in residential loan special servicing; its work to expand its customer base and boost operational efficiency; and its continuous efforts to enhance internal controls.

Our ranking reflects an overall evaluation of Hitachi Capital Servicer, based on our analysis and assessment of various factors, including the following:

-- The company's track record as a residential loan special servicer;

-- The servicing experience of its management team and staff;

-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;

-- Its business expansion plans;

-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;

-- Its implementation of internal controls;

-- Its internal training programs;

-- Its disaster contingency plans, including data backup systems, and the execution of system resumption tests;

-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that support the company's day-to-day business operations;

-- Its efforts to promote efficient servicing operations;

-- Its effective setup and boarding of loans that third parties originated;

-- Its cash management methods; and

-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties.

Standard & Poor's bases its servicer evaluations on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

To be included in, or to remain on, Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.

