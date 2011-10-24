(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China's Growing Importance
for Hong Kong Banks
here
HONG KONG, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the uncertain operating environment in China is
increasing the risk profile of Hong Kong banks and eventually
raising the prospect of negative rating action.
"Hong Kong's banks will likely cede some of their historical
strengths of robust capitalisation and low risk appetite if
rapid growth in the mainland causes them to lower their
underwriting standards," says Sabine Bauer, Director in Fitch's
Financial Institutions Team. "Fitch is seeing signs of the
increasing influence of Chinese banking parents on Hong Kong
subsidiaries, which could negatively influence efficiency or
even reverse progress in key areas including risk management."
Fitch estimates gross mainland exposure could rise to about
35% of Hong Kong banking assets by 2012, from 24% at end-June
2011 and 10% at end-2008. To date, mainland credit exposures of
Hong Kong banks have often been short-term, trade-related and
collateralised. However, the operating environment is weaker,
and corporate governance and transparency issues are more
prevalent in the mainland.
The report notes that the Hong Kong banking sector still
maintains adequate liquidity, and the agency is not expecting
near-term systemic liquidity pressures. However, Hong Kong
banks' liquidity could tighten suddenly, as the banking sector
is sensitive to investor confidence in the China growth story,
global risk aversion, and tight liquidity in the advanced
economies. Banks in Hong Kong benefit from substantial
foreign-currency funding from foreign banks although this has
proven volatile in the past.
Fitch sees the larger Hong Kong banks, and those which
belong to international/Chinese banking groups, as best
positioned to maintain or expand their market share, as
competition will remain fierce in servicing the larger companies
with stronger credit profiles.
The limited competitiveness and scale of the smaller Hong
Kong banks may tempt them to expand into riskier segments. In
addition, those banks which have experienced rapid growth over
the last two years, and those most exposed to the mainland may
find it most challenging to maintain solid asset quality in a
weaker environment.
The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs of all Fitch-rated Hong
Kong banks currently are Stable. In assessing their ability to
support expansion, Fitch will focus on any notable changes in
risk management capacity, lending strategies, growth aspiration,
capital planning and liquidity. Unlike for Chinese banks, Fitch
does not factor in any domestic sovereign support into Hong Kong
banks' IDRs.
The report, 'China's Growing Importance for Hong Kong
Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link above.