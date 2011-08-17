(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today the ratings and outlook on Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (HKL; A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1) are not affected by the company's acquisition of a commercial development site in Beijing for Chinese renminbi RMB2.9 billion (US$455 million). We have factored such a potential project into our base-case scenario. We anticipate HKL's FFO-to-net debt ratio and net rental income interest coverage ratio to remain satisfactory and above 15% and 5x, respectively, over the next two years.

The acquisition represents HKL's first large-scale commercial property project in China. This project would further improve the geographic diversity of HKL's assets. In our view, the land cost is reasonable and the site's good location fits into HKL's strategy of developing high-quality properties. We expect funding for the project to come from cash and project loans. We believe the company will continue to maintain a prudent financial management and pursue asset acquisitions in a disciplined and consistent manner.