(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today the ratings and outlook on
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (HKL; A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1) are
not affected by the company's acquisition of a commercial
development site in Beijing for Chinese renminbi RMB2.9 billion
(US$455 million). We have factored such a potential project into
our base-case scenario. We anticipate HKL's FFO-to-net debt
ratio and net rental income interest coverage ratio to remain
satisfactory and above 15% and 5x, respectively, over the next
two years.
The acquisition represents HKL's first large-scale
commercial property project in China. This project would further
improve the geographic diversity of HKL's assets. In our view,
the land cost is reasonable and the site's good location fits
into HKL's strategy of developing high-quality properties. We
expect funding for the project to come from cash and project
loans. We believe the company will continue to maintain a
prudent financial management and pursue asset acquisitions in a
disciplined and consistent manner.