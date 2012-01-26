(The following was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed the 'AA-(tha)' National Long-Term ratings of Holcim Capital (Thailand) Ltd.'s (HCT) THB2.45bn debentures due 2012 and its THB2bn debentures due 2015. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings are based entirely on an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee by Holcim Ltd (Holcim; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB'/Stable Outlook). Holcim's ratings reflect its strong global market positions in cement, aggregates and concrete, its complementary product portfolio and its wide geographic diversification. For more information on Holcim, please refer to the credit update dated 30 September 2011 and to the rating action commentary entitled, "Fitch Affirms Holcim at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook", dated 19 January 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch notes that any change in the International rating differential between Holcim and Thailand's 'A-' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR may affect the debentures' National rating. Also, a one-notch change in the global scale rating could result in a change of more than one notch in a National rating.

HCT was established in 1998 to provide financial support to the affiliated companies of the Holcim group in Thailand by investing in securities, such as debentures, issued by such affiliated companies. HCT's shareholders include Thai Roc-Cem Ltd. (51%) and Holderfin B.V. Netherlands (49%). Thai Roc-Cem Ltd. is 100%-owned by Holcim Participations (Thailand) Ltd., a 100%-owned subsidiary of Holderfin B.V., which is in turn wholly-owned by Holcim.

