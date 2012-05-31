(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S.-based oil company HollyFrontier Corp. has a long track record of being among the most profitable refineries in the U.S. and has maintained very conservative debt leverage.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, and have revised the outlook to positive from stable.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that HollyFrontier's competitive advantage should be sustainable in most foreseeable scenarios and our increased confidence that the company will maintain modest debt leverage, such that financial metrics will remain acceptable even under stressed industry conditions.

Rating Action

On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Dallas-based HollyFrontier Corp. and revised the outlook on the rating to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB+' issue-level rating on HollyFrontier's senior unsecured debt.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects HollyFrontier's long track record of being among the most profitable refineries in the U.S. combined with very conservative financial metrics that it has sustained throughout the cycle. The company has recently benefited from favorable pricing on West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) relative to Brent and Louisiana Light Sweet crude. While we expect the company's profitability advantage to decrease over the next 12 to 24 months due to a contraction of the differential, we believe that HollyFrontier is better situated than its peers. Due to the proximity of its refineries to growing domestic oil fields, it will likely enjoy a significant (likely at least in the $5/barrel area) feedstock advantage relative to the bulk of U.S. refiners that operate in the Gulf Coast. Still, HollyFrontier's business risk position is tempered by the extreme volatility of oil refining margins and its more modest scale relative to investment-grade peers.

We consider HollyFrontier's financial risk profile to be "modest" under our criteria. The company has conservatively managed its business as evidenced by its ability to maintain a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.0x or less. Currently, HollyFrontier's cash position exceeds its debt. In our base-case projections, we assume HollyFrontier will maintain above-average margins in 2012 and will continue to benefit from the WTI-Brent differential, resulting in adjusted debt to EBITDA between 0.5x to 1.0x and significant free cash flow generation of around $1.2 billion. In more of a midcycle environment, we'd expect the company to remain free cash flow positive and maintain a debt to EBITDA ratio of around 1.5x.

HollyFrontier's business risk profile is "fair" under our criteria. This assessment reflects the oil refining industry's extreme volatility and capital-intensive nature. As recently as 2009, most refiners, including HollyFrontier, posted poor results due to contracting refining margins. In addition, HollyFrontier's scale is small relative to peers, although the relatively modest scale is somewhat offset by its exposure to niche-like markets that have generally resulted in above-average margins for the refineries. Its PADD II (260,000 barrels per day [bpd} capacity) and PADD IV (83,000 bpd) markets have historically helped the company maintain leading profitability within the industry due to cheaper feedstock prices and more niche refined product markets. In particular, HollyFrontier's 31,000 bpd Salt Lake City refinery continued to perform well during the otherwise dismal 2009 market, benefiting from its ability to process lower-cost black wax crude oil. In the more competitive PADD III region, HollyFrontier's 100,000 bpd Artesia refinery's proximity to higher margin markets in the southwestern U.S. and ability to process WTI and distressed grades of crude oil should help it achieve above-average margins relative to Gulf Coast peers. Finally, HollyFrontier's 44% ownership (including a 2% general partner interest) in master limited partnership (MLP) Holly Energy Partners L.P. provides a steady stream of dividend income and a potential outlet for asset divestitures such as the recent dropdown of assets from the Cheyenne and El Dorado refineries. We expect HollyFrontier to continue to drop down assets to Holly Energy, including its 75% ownership in the UNEV pipeline.

Liquidity

Liquidity is "strong" under our criteria, with sources exceeding uses by about 5.5x during the next 12 months. Primary sources of cash include $1.6 billion of funds from operations (FFO), $900 million of availability under HollyFrontier's $1 billion revolver, and around $1.9 billion of cash. We expect the company's main use of cash will be for growth and maintenance capital spending ranging between $400 million to $450 million and dividends of around $300 million. We believe the company will continue to pursue a moderate financial policy, including sufficient liquidity to support inherent volatility in crude oil and refined product prices and their potential impact on credit facility availability and cash flows.

Outlook

The positive outlook on the rating reflects HollyFrontier's above-average profitability compared with that of its peers and its very low financial leverage metrics. We could raise the ratings if HollyFrontier continues to post above-average refining margins over the next 12-18 months, even as the expected differential between WTI and Brent crude oil prices narrows, while maintaining a conservative financial risk profile. In particular, we would expect the company to maintain close to zero net debt during most years and less than 1x-2x gross adjusted debt to EBITDA, recognizing that EBITDA will be highly volatile along with refining margins. We could revise the outlook to stable if we believe that the company's historical profitability will become less sustainable or if the company pursues less conservative financial policies.