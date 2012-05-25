(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) May 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Hongkong Land Co. Ltd. (Hongkong Land: A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1). Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands) Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hongkong Land, will issue the 10-year fixed-rate notes under its US$3 billion medium-term notes program. The company plans to use the notes proceeds for general corporate purposes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the finalized issuance documentation.

Standard & Poor's views Hongkong Land Co. Ltd. and its parent Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1), as a group in its analysis. The rating on Hongkong Land reflects the Hong Kong-based property investor's high-quality rental income, the strong market position and asset quality of its commercial property portfolio, and its strong liquidity and flexibility. The group's exposure to the volatile property trading business, and its potentially large debt-funded investments and capital return initiatives moderate these strengths.

The stable outlook on Hongkong Land reflects our expectation that the group will generate stable recurring cash flows from its high-quality investment properties and be disciplined toward investments and capital returns. We also anticipate that the group will maintain a moderate exposure to property trading, at less than 20% of its consolidated total assets.