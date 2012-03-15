(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Hong Kong banks are in a strong position to absorb
potential losses stemming from a global economic slowdown,
particularly in China, based on the agency's stress scenario
study.
"Impairment charges are likely to rise from current low and
unsustainable levels but Hong Kong banks are well-positioned to
withstand the headwinds," says Sabine Bauer, Director in Fitch's
Financial Institutions Team.
"This is despite conservative loss assumptions to reflect
rising risks from an increasing portion of banks' exposure
directly and indirectly related to China."
Fitch believes that the growing links between Hong Kong and
China and the banks' expansion in the mainland Chinese market
will differentiate future downturns from the 1997 Asian crisis,
the SARS crisis in 2002 and the global financial crisis in
2008-2009, by potentially leaving a more pronounced impact.
Under Fitch's study, the agency uses two scenarios incorporating
a mild and a severe downturn in China.
The latter is a plausible prospect but not the agency's base
case and, if materialised, may lead to negative rating actions
in isolated cases. Fitch's central case is a mild stress that
reflects a moderately deteriorating operating environment
characterised by continued volatile capital markets, slower but
still healthy growth in China, a weaker domestic property sector
and moderating global trade.
Fitch's stress-loss assumptions in the severe scenario
result in average expected impairment charges of 4.3% of
exposures over a three-year period, ranging from 3.5%-5.1% for
individual banks. Pre-tax losses in such a scenario could on
average reach 14% of Fitch Core Capital, spanning a pre-tax gain
of 1.6% to losses of 30.2% in the absence of banks taking
sufficiently mitigating actions.
Domestic property exposures remain mild as long as
single-name concentrations are not prevalent and a conservative
approach to risk remains the norm. A mitigating factor is the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority's tight regulation for property
lending and low loan-to-value ratios. Fitch's three-year
stress-loss assumption for mortgages is 1.6% in the severe
scenario, based on data derived from historical peak losses for
the industry in 2000-2002.
For secured commercial property loans, Fitch assumes a 4%
stress loss. Fitch considers that future losses on corporate
loans could reach 6% over a three-year horizon. This is likely
to exceed most banks' internal assumptions, and reflects an
increasing portion of loans related either directly or
indirectly to China, a market for which losses have been limited
so far. Loans specifically identified for use outside of Hong
Kong - the majority being direct lending to China - are subject
to up to 10% stress-losses.
Minority stakes in Chinese financial institutions are a
concentration risk for The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited ('AA'/Negative), Hang Seng Bank Limited
('A+'/Stable), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and
Dah Sing Bank ('BBB+'/Stable). Fitch's stress scenarios assume
that the value of these stakes could decline by up to 65%, a
steep decline which is, however, not inconsistent with the
historical performance of comparable listed companies.