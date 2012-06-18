(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 18 (Fitch) Hong Kong banks will be able to make better
use of their renminbi assets after announcements from the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority that highlight the authority's growing
confidence in the liquidity of the offshore renminbi market,
Fitch Ratings says.
Banks' profitability should benefit from the announced
switch from a risk management limit to a liquidity ratio under
which at least 25% of renminbi liabilities falling due within
one month need to be covered by liquefiable renminbi assets.
They will be able to use more of their renminbi assets for
direct lending and investing in renminbi non-government
securities issued offshore.
We believe that the previous risk management limit could
have been an incentive for banks to replace offshore renminbi
customer deposits with certificates of deposit, because the
certificates were not subject to the risk management limit and
therefore did not have the same restrictions on use. The
previous limit worked as a reserve requirement where banks had
to keep at least 25% of renminbi customer deposits in liquid
assets - such as cash, deposits with the renminbi clearing bank,
and China sovereign bonds issued in Hong Kong.
The requirement did not apply to other currencies, such as
the Hong Kong or US dollar, because of their greater liquidity.
The HKMA also announced the introduction of a one-week offshore
renminbi liquidity facility, which we believe can provide a
useful backstop for Hong Kong banks. We do not believe that this
reflects major liquidity concerns. In addition, we think that
there should not be any stigma attached to occasional drawings
on this liquidity facility, and would not consider it a weakness
if banks were to draw on it because of limited short-term
renminbi market liquidity.
However, we recognise that banks resist using the current
lender-of-last-resort facilities of the HKMA because of the
stigma attached, and that they may therefore also resist using
this facility. Over the last two years, renminbi deposits and
certificates of deposits have grown about tenfold, while 2011
renminbi bond issuance in Hong Kong was RMB100bn compared with
less than RMB40bn in 2010.