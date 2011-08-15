(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today said
that Hon Hai Precision has about TWD60bn outstanding borrowings
with banks in Taiwan according to new information provided by
the company. This amount is substantially smaller than what was
stated for the company's end-March 2011 total bank borrowing in
Fitch's published report, "Taiwanese Banks' Exposure to
Technology Industry: Display Panel Makers a Risk", dated 11
August 2011.
Fitch's report cited Hon Hai Precision's borrowing amount as
TWD307bn, based on the company's consolidated financial
statements. The TWD307bn includes mostly loans extended by
offshore banks instead of banks in Taiwan. As such, Fitch
incorrectly included offshore bank borrowing in the calculation
of "bank borrowing as % of system loan" in the case of Hon Hai
Precision and potentially other internationally active
muti-national Taiwanese technology companies, leading to
substantially overstated bank lending concentration ratios.
With adjustments to borrowing sourced by offshore banks,
Taiwanese banks' overall top borrower concentration is less than
what Fitch previously stated in the report, still confirming the
agency's view that Taiwanese banks' aggregate exposure to
technology industry is moderate. Fitch particularly notes that
the Taiwanese technology sector on average has a reasonably
sound balance sheet. In the case of Hon Hai Precision, the
company has a sound financial profile, evidenced by its strong
cash and cash equivalents which are about equivalent to its
outstanding bank borrowing.