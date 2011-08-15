(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today said that Hon Hai Precision has about TWD60bn outstanding borrowings with banks in Taiwan according to new information provided by the company. This amount is substantially smaller than what was stated for the company's end-March 2011 total bank borrowing in Fitch's published report, "Taiwanese Banks' Exposure to Technology Industry: Display Panel Makers a Risk", dated 11 August 2011.

Fitch's report cited Hon Hai Precision's borrowing amount as TWD307bn, based on the company's consolidated financial statements. The TWD307bn includes mostly loans extended by offshore banks instead of banks in Taiwan. As such, Fitch incorrectly included offshore bank borrowing in the calculation of "bank borrowing as % of system loan" in the case of Hon Hai Precision and potentially other internationally active muti-national Taiwanese technology companies, leading to substantially overstated bank lending concentration ratios.

With adjustments to borrowing sourced by offshore banks, Taiwanese banks' overall top borrower concentration is less than what Fitch previously stated in the report, still confirming the agency's view that Taiwanese banks' aggregate exposure to technology industry is moderate. Fitch particularly notes that the Taiwanese technology sector on average has a reasonably sound balance sheet. In the case of Hon Hai Precision, the company has a sound financial profile, evidenced by its strong cash and cash equivalents which are about equivalent to its outstanding bank borrowing.