HONG KONG/SEOUL, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hopewell Holdings Limited's (Hopewell) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook.

Hopewell's IDR is underpinned by its stable toll road and investment property portfolio and prudent financial management. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Hopewell's credit profile will remain comfortable for its current rating in the next 18 to 24 months despite an expected increase in indebtedness in the next three years to FY14.

The toll road business, which is managed via its 70%-owned subsidiary, Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (HHI), continued to perform well in the financial year ended June 2011 with a 17% increase in revenue. An overall increase in traffic volume is driven by continued economic growth in the Guangdong province, and improving connections to local road networks and strategic locations. In particular, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, which typically accounts for 90% of the total toll revenues from toll-road operations, registered annual net toll revenue of CNY2bn (up 9% YoY). Supported by the ongoing economic and trade growth of the Guangdong province and China, as well as the upcoming completion of Phase III of West Delta Route in the first half of 2013, long-term growth prospects are positive.

The property investment business also performed well in FY11, providing strong cash flow buffer to the company. Rental revenue increased 9% to HKD0.7bn. Currently, Hopewell has a few property investment projects in the pipeline, such as the retail portion of the Lee Tung Street project and Hopewell Centre II, which are scheduled for completion in 2015 and 2016, respectively. These new projects are expected to generate synergies for existing property assets and provide more cash flow upside to Hopewell.

Hopewell's credit profile is further supported by its strong liquidity position due to financial prudence. The company (inclusive of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited) has been maintaining a net cash position for more than half a decade, with a cash and gross debt balance of HKD5.6bn and HKD3.3bn as at 30 June 2011, respectively. Planned capital expenditure is well-covered by expected operating cash flow, cash holdings and HKD6.9bn of available undrawn committed facilities. Additionally, a project facility has been put in place for the Lee Tung Street project, a 50-50 project with Sino Land Company Limited.

Hopewell's rating is constrained by the limited size of its operations. Both the toll road and property investment portfolios are small. Its property assets are weaker, in asset quality, relative to its local peers as a substantial portion of its properties are not Hong Kong's prime locations.

Negative rating guidelines include an aggressive change in business mix and adverse changes in the socio-economic environment. In addition, any sustained deterioration in the financial leverage, as indicated by a funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage (including proportionate project debt at HHI but excluding contributions from property development) exceeding 7.0x, and on balance sheet net debt to EBITDA (excluding income from property development) exceeding 6.0x, may result in a negative rating action. Additionally, Fitch does not expect a positive rating action over the medium term.