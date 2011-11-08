(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned it's 'AA-' long-term rating to Hopkinsville, Kentucky's series 2011A general obligation (GO) refunding bonds. The outlook is stable.

"The rating reflects our view of the city's stable local economy and maintenance of very strong reserves," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Helen Samuelson.

"Further supporting the rating are the city's moderate debt levels and rapid debt amortization," Ms. Samuelson added.

The city indicates it will use bond proceeds to refinance its outstanding variable-rate debt to fixed rate to avoid potentially rising future interest rates. The city also plans to issue $7 million of debt in December 2011 to fund a city hall project.

